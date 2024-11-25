Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Kaufman
TEXAS, November 25 - November 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the final 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Kaufman on Thursday, December 5. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our small businesses,” said Governor Abbott. “With over 3 million small businesses employing nearly half of the Texas workforce, Texas remains a top state for small business job growth. Texas offers opportunities and partnership for businesses of all sizes to grow and succeed. I invite Texas' small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend this Governor’s Small Business Summit. Together, we will build a bigger, better Texas for decades to come.”
The Governor's Small Business Summit — Kaufman brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office, will join as a guest speaker.
Governor’s Small Business Summit — Kaufman
Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Kaufman Civic Center
607 E. Fair Street
Kaufman, TX 75142
Session Topics Include:
- Fireside Chat: Triumphs & Trials of Entrepreneurship
- Winning Workforce Strategies: Recruiting & Developing Top Notch Talent
- From Fruition to Flourishing: Knowing When to Scale or Sell Your Business
- Building Your Brand: Targeted Marketing & Social Media Techniques
Keynote: Jobs that Speak to Your Heart, Bob & Kelli Phillips, Former Hosts of the Texas Country Reporter
Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.
Locations for the 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summits will be announced in the new year.
The Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.