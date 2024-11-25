Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Kaufman

TEXAS, November 25 - November 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the final 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Kaufman on Thursday, December 5. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our small businesses,” said Governor Abbott. “With over 3 million small businesses employing nearly half of the Texas workforce, Texas remains a top state for small business job growth. Texas offers opportunities and partnership for businesses of all sizes to grow and succeed. I invite Texas' small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend this Governor’s Small Business Summit. Together, we will build a bigger, better Texas for decades to come.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Kaufman brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office, will join as a guest speaker.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — Kaufman

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Kaufman Civic Center

607 E. Fair Street

Kaufman, TX 75142

Session Topics Include:

Fireside Chat: Triumphs & Trials of Entrepreneurship

Winning Workforce Strategies: Recruiting & Developing Top Notch Talent

From Fruition to Flourishing: Knowing When to Scale or Sell Your Business

Building Your Brand: Targeted Marketing & Social Media Techniques

Keynote: Jobs that Speak to Your Heart, Bob & Kelli Phillips, Former Hosts of the Texas Country Reporter

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Locations for the 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summits will be announced in the new year.

The Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.