MDC announces St. Louis region’s final month of Beginning Hunting, Angling, & Shooting program series for 2024

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The hardest part of taking on something new can often be taking the first step. If that “something new” has anything to do with hunting, fishing, or shooting sports, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to extend a helping hand. Even with winter and the last month of the year approaching, it’s not too late to embark on a new beginning in outdoor recreation.

MDC is closing out 2024’s A Year of New Beginnings in Hunting, Angling and Shooting, by announcing the programs available for December. This special series of free programs offered throughout the year has been designed to help newcomers get an easy, fun, and safe start in outdoor recreation. Each class is taught by MDC experts and tailored to the needs of beginners.

Featured programs during the month of December include:

MDC will supply needed equipment for all classes. Each program is free; however, online preregistration is required using the links provided above.

“Our St. Louis Education team is excited to highlight programs each month for 2024 on hunting, shooting, and angling,” said Jake Hindman, MDC education district supervisor. “While these programs are designed for beginners and will be introductory in nature, anyone is welcome to attend.”

For the latest on MDC programs and events in the St. Louis region, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.