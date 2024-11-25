When to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline versus a Fish and Game Regional office

A quick question and answer session with Kris Bragg, Senior Conservation Officer in the Panhandle Region, provided some helpful clarity on the topic.

Question: Who should folks call when they witness or have information about a wildlife violation or crime?

Answer: “In this scenario, people should always call our Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. This will put folks in touch with a dispatch center that will get the information to the proper officer in the most efficient manner. It’s very important to note that this phone number should only be used to report a wildlife violation.”

Question: What should folks do and what number should they call if the find wounded wildlife?

Answer: “Believe it or not, in many cases the animals are not mortally wounded and the best option is to leave it alone, and give it a chance to survive. This includes deer hobbling on three legs or an injured bird. If you see such wildlife and still want to call your local Fish and Game office, it is best to do so during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If the situation is not during business hours, the best option is to call your local law enforcement office who will forward the call to a Fish and Game officer if necessary.”

Question: Who should folks call with other, non-emergent questions or concerns?

Answer: “These types of calls are perfect for any Fish and Game Regional office during business hours and will ensure people are connected with the right Fish and Game staff person.”

Please contact your local Fish and Game office with any questions.