Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in December Investor Conferences

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that company management, including Mike Exton, Lexicon’s chief executive officer and director, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in December.

Piper Sandler 36 th Annual Healthcare Conference: Presentation Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:00 am ET





Presentation Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:00 am ET 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference: Presentation Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 12:30 pm ET



Simultaneous webcasts will be available in the “Events” section of the Lexicon website at www.lexpharma.com/events, and a recording of the webcasts will be available for two weeks following the original on-demand date.

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

