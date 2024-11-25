Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,978 in the last 365 days.

Remitly to Present at the 2024 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the 2024 Wells Fargo TMT Summit.

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: 1:30pm Pacific Time / 4:30pm Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation.

About Remitly
Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Investor Relations:
Stephen Shulstein, Vice President of Investor Relations
stephens@remitly.com

Press Contact:
Kendall Sadler, Director of Communications
kendall@remitly.com

Source: Remitly Global, Inc.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Remitly to Present at the 2024 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more