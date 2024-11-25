ORIC® Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in December:

7 th Annual Evercore HEALTHCONx Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. ET





– Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. ET Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in the “Novel Mechanisms in Oncology II” panel on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET



Live webcasts of the discussions will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor that selectively targets EGFR exon 20, HER2 exon 20 and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC® is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

Contact:

Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer

dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com

info@oricpharma.com

