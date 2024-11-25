CBP seizes $880K in cocaine at the Pharr International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge this weekend seized more than $880,000 in cocaine concealed within a tractor trailer hauling broccoli.
“Our frontline CBP officers continue to exercise resolute vigilance, utilize their training, experience, technology and the end result is this significant seizure of cocaine,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
On November 22, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the tractor trailer, officers discovered 28 packages containing 65.96 pounds (29.92 kg) of alleged cocaine concealed within the conveyance. The cocaine has a total estimated street value of $880,725.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics, tractor and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
