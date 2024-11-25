WAKE RADIOLOGY’S DR. RAJ B. GONDALIA NAMED TO INAUGURAL RADIOLOGY BUSINESS 40 UNDER 40 LIST

Raleigh, N.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex proudly announces that Dr. Raj B. Gondalia, Co-Director of Interventional Radiology Services and a member of the practice’s Executive Committee, has been named to Radiology Business’ prestigious 40 Under 40 list . This inaugural award recognizes rising leaders under 40 who exemplify innovation, leadership, and excellence in the field of radiology.

The Radiology Business 40 Under 40 celebrates professionals driving advancements in radiology while contributing to their organizations and communities. The 2024 list highlights exceptional individuals who are transforming the industry through innovative practices, cutting-edge technologies, and patient-centered care.

“On behalf of everyone at Wake Radiology, I am delighted to congratulate Dr. Raj B. Gondalia on this outstanding achievement,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, president and managing partner of Wake Radiology. “Dr. Gondalia’s leadership, innovation, and commitment to exceptional patient care make him an invaluable asset to our team and the field of radiology. This honor is a well-deserved recognition of his contributions and vision for the future of our practice.”

About Dr. Raj B. Gondalia

Dr. Gondalia has been a driving force behind the growth and modernization of interventional radiology at Wake Radiology since joining the team in 2018. In addition to serving as Chair of Radiology at UNC Rex Hospital, he plays a pivotal role on the practice’s Executive and Operations Committees, helping to shape its strategic vision while overseeing daily operations.

A Duke University-trained physician with fellowships in Vascular and Interventional Radiology and Abdominal Imaging, Dr. Gondalia is known for his dedication to innovation and efficiency. His contributions include:

Expanding the outpatient interventional radiology lab to offer advanced minimally invasive procedures.

Developing IT solutions to integrate electronic medical records (EMR) with picture archiving and communications systems (PACS), streamlining workflow.

Implementing AI-driven technologies to enhance diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency.

Co-founding a healthcare start-up, which created a patient-facing reporting tool to make complex radiology reports more accessible and understandable for patients.

Dr. Gondalia’s approach to patient care is grounded in empathy and communication. By engaging patients in meaningful conversations and crafting personalized procedural plans, he consistently achieves improved clinical outcomes and high patient satisfaction.

Interventional Radiology at Wake Radiology

Under Dr. Gondalia’s leadership, Wake Radiology’s interventional radiologists use cutting-edge imaging techniques and minimally invasive procedures to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions. The highly specialized radiologists on Dr. Gondalia’s team are skilled in using technologies such as fluoroscopy, ultrasound, CT and MRI to guide their procedures with pinpoint accuracy. The procedures they perform include angioplasty, embolization, stent placement and biopsy. These procedures often replace the need for open surgery, which can lead to shorter recovery times and reduced risks for patients.

As a physician-owned and physician-led practice, Wake Radiology relies on its team of more than 60 board-certified, subspecialty-trained radiologists to provide excellent patient care and to create an environment where our staff of more than 400 employees can thrive.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. As an independently, locally-owned and managed practice, Wake Radiology operates for the benefit of the community. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, and 3D Mammography. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region. To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com.

