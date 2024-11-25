Breeze Offers More than 100 Routes on Sale from Just $29 One Way for Black Friday Promotion

Sale Runs from Friday Through Sunday, for Travel December 4 to May 22

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways, the premium leisure low-cost carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., today announced its $29 Black Friday sale on more than 100 routes throughout the airline’s national network.

The $29 fares will be on sale from November 29 through December 1, for travel from December 4 through May 22, 2025, with holidays blackouts (12/20-1/5, 2/14-2/25, 3/10-4/20).

Routes on sale for $29* one way will include popular city pairings such as:

Charleston, S.C. to: New Haven, Conn.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Fla.

New Haven, Conn.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Fla. Fort Myers, Fla. to: Manchester, N.H.; Louisville, Ky.; and Wilmington, N.C.

Manchester, N.H.; Louisville, Ky.; and Wilmington, N.C. Hartford, Conn. to: Daytona Beach, Fla.; Coastal Cities/New Bern, N.C.; and Savannah, Ga.

Daytona Beach, Fla.; Coastal Cities/New Bern, N.C.; and Savannah, Ga. New Orleans, La. to: Fort Myers, Fla.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Orlando, Fla.

Fort Myers, Fla.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Orlando, Fla. Norfolk, Va. to: New Haven, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Providence, R.I.

New Haven, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Providence, R.I. Orlando, Fla. to: Stewart/Newburgh, N.Y.; Evansville, Ind.; and Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Stewart/Newburgh, N.Y.; Evansville, Ind.; and Plattsburgh, N.Y. Providence, R.I. to: Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Savannah, Ga.

Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Savannah, Ga. Provo, Utah to: Dallas Fort Worth, Texas; Phoenix, Ariz.; and San Francisco, Calif.

Dallas Fort Worth, Texas; Phoenix, Ariz.; and San Francisco, Calif. Tampa, Fla. to: Bangor, Maine; Burlington, Vt.; and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“Breeze always offers low fares, but Black Friday offers our lowest fares of the year,” said Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO David Neeleman. “Now is the time to book travel for winter and spring for just $29 each way.”

Breeze was recently recognized as the 2024 Startup Airline of the Year by CAPA – Centre for Aviation as well as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier for 2025 by Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). The APEX Five- and Four-Star airlines represent the top 100 carriers in the world for passenger experience, with only eight percent of airlines worldwide achieving this status. Earlier this year, Breeze was ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third consecutive year.

Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats and inflight WiFi.

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit, free family seating, a la carte pricing and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.

*$29 No Flex Fare promotion is available for purchase from November 29 through December 1 (11:59pm PST), for travel from December 4 through May 22, 2025. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

BREEZE B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:

http://bit.ly/breeze-b-roll

Other Breeze Press Releases and Information:

https://www.flybreeze.com/news

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.’ best domestic airlines for the last three years by Travel + Leisure magazine’s World's Best Awards. This year, the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) named Breeze a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier and recognized the airline as offering the “Best Seat Comfort in North America.” Breeze offers a mix of more than 200 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 66 cities in 30 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.

Breeze Airways Corporate Communications corporatecommunications@flybreeze.com (801) 436-3984

