Hitachi Rail Invests C$100m+ In Next Gen Urban Rail Signalling Technology

Hitachi Rail partners with Invest Ontario to develop next generation of urban rail signalling technology in Toronto

C$100m investment to create cutting-edge Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) product for urban rail operators in Canada and globally

R&D program to integrate AI and 5G tech in new SelTrac™ solution, creating 100 new high skilled jobs and growing Canadian employees to 1,200+

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Rail is proud to partner with Invest Ontario as part of a more than C$100 million investment to upgrade its world-leading Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology.

Hitachi Rail aims to develop a new generation of its CBTC technology, SelTrac™ (G9), which will integrate artificial intelligence (AI), 5G communications, edge and cloud computing. The next generation system will offer transit operators worldwide lower costs, minimized carbon footprint and enhanced passenger experience.

The investment includes the expansion of Hitachi Rail’s workforce in Toronto, Ontario, creating 100 new jobs and retaining 1,000 highly skilled positions in its York Mills office, including R&D and engineering roles.

“The over $100 million investment in the next generation of our world-leading SelTrac™ technology is hugely exciting – and we are grateful to the Government of Ontario and Invest Ontario for their support,” said Ziad Rizk, Managing Director, Urban Rail Signalling, Hitachi Rail. “By integrating AI, 5G, edge and cloud computing, our system will allow urban rail transportation operators around the globe to improve passenger journeys and operate more efficiently. This Ontario-invented technology is a Canadian success story that is creating jobs and boosting economic growth.”

CBTC is a modern urban signalling system that uses wireless communication between trains and infrastructure to operate urban transit and subway systems more efficiently and safely than conventional signalling. SelTrac™, invented in Ontario, is the world’s first moving block CBTC signalling system, currently operating in more than 100 lines in 40 major cities around the world including the O-Train in Ottawa.

Ontario, home to one of the largest tech clusters in North America, is renowned for its strength in AI, automation and connectivity technologies. The province’s expertise in smart mobility, combined with Hitachi Rail’s global competence centre, makes Ontario the natural place to develop next-generation digital solutions for urban rail and metros.

“As one of the largest and most sought-after tech hubs in North America, Ontario is driving the development of next-generation technologies that will strengthen economic growth across key sectors, including automation and transportation,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Through Invest Ontario, we are proud to support Hitachi Rail’s expansion in Toronto and thank them for choosing our province as the ideal place for their continued growth and success.”

The company’s York Mills office in Toronto serves as its engineering centre of excellence, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including labs, testing areas, and simulation environments.

This expansion adds to Hitachi Rail’s growing presence in Canada that includes around 1,200 employees across the country, who are delivering and maintaining major transit projects in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa. Toronto is home to the company’s international urban transit signalling technology business, as well as large program teams based downtown and Mississauga that are delivering major new transit infrastructure, like the Ontario Line and Hurontario.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America, connecting millions more Ontarians to reliable and affordable public transit. Today's announcement means Hitachi Rail will be helping even more workers gain the critical expertise needed to deliver Ontario's generational projects,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation.

“Hitachi Rail’s investment is a testament to Ontario’s strengths in future technologies that are transforming industries from manufacturing to transportation. We are excited to support the company in advancing a made-in-Ontario technology that keeps cities around the world on the move,” said Jennifer Block, Interim CEO of Invest Ontario.

In support of this investment, Ontario is providing $4.5 million in funding through the Invest Ontario Fund.

Hitachi Rail invented moving block CBTC technology in 1974 in Toronto with the support of the Ontario government. Since then, it has evolved into the world's leading technology for urban rail and transit systems. The investment in G9 coincides with the 50th anniversary of the invention of the original technology.

We have deployed CBTC technology in Ottawa, Montreal, London, Hong Kong, Doha, New York, Chile, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE in the past 10 years.

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the sustainable mobility transition and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, seamless and sustainable transport.

With revenues of over €7bn and 24,000 employees across more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a trusted partner to the world's best transport organisations. The company's reach is global, but the business is local - with success built on developing local talent and investing in people and communities.

Its international capabilities and expertise span every part of the urban, mainline and freight rail ecosystems – from high quality manufacturing and maintenance of rolling stock to secure digital signalling, smart operations and payment systems.

Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high speed bullet train, draws on the digital and AI expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies. Hitachi Group is present in 140 countries with over 270,000 employees and global revenues of €54.55bn / ¥8,564 bn.

For more information, visit hitachirail.com.

