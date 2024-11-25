Swift Medical's Cerys Cook Recognized as Top People and Culture Leader in Canada

Cerys Cook, Swift Medical's Chief People Officer, has been named one of Canada’s Most Admired CPCOs™.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swift Medical is delighted to announce that Cerys Cook, Chief People Officer, has been named one of Canada’s Most Admired CPCOs™ for 2024 . Introduced in 2023, this award honors the country’s top Chief People and Culture Officers (CPCOs). The selected CPCOs are strategic leaders who drive people and culture-centered activities to ensure their organization attracts and retains the high-performance leaders and team members it needs to drive culture and achieve exceptional growth and performance."We are thrilled to celebrate Cerys Cook's well-deserved recognition as one of Canada’s Most Admired CPCOs™ for 2024. Her exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication have been instrumental in driving Swift's success and fostering a culture of excellence,” said Dwayne Sansone, CEO at Swift Medical. “Cerys’ commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace has been instrumental in our growth and success. Congratulations, Cerys, on this outstanding achievement!"“These awards recognize the very best in corporate culture – those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices,” says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada’s Most Admired™ program. “This year’s winners actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same.”“I am deeply honored to be recognized for this award. At Swift Medical, we’ve worked hard to create a culture that empowers our people, fosters innovation, and supports collaboration. This award is a testament to the incredible team I have the privilege of working with every day, and I’m grateful for their commitment to building an organization where people and purpose thrive together," said Cerys Cook, Chief People Officer of Swift Medical.The Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ awards will be presented at an awards celebration in Toronto on March 25, 2025.About Waterstone Human Capital:Better leaders, better cultures, better results. It’s no surprise Waterstone’s promise has culture right in the middle — the same place where culture sits in every high-performance organization, including ours. Since 2003, we’ve been providing retained executive search services and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. Over that time, we’ve been champions and enablers of high-performance leadership and cultures. We built a thriving learning community and ecosystem around it. We share its best practices at summits, in books, and through programs like the Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) Awards. And most important of all, we see its impact in our clients’ cultures and results every day. For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com About Swift Medical:Swift Medical is a market leader in digital healthcare with over 25,000 wound care clinicians utilizing its advanced AI-based solutions monthly across the continuum of care to improve the prevention, treatment and management of wounds. The proven ability to enable clinicians to deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes has been published in over 22 peer-reviewed articles. To learn more, visit: swiftmedical.com

