Victory+™ Becomes the Exclusive Home for WNFC Football, Establishing the Saturday Night Women’s Pro Football Showcase

Victory+™ Becomes the Exclusive Home for WNFC Football,. The partnership is a bold commitment to transform how women’s football is seen and celebrated.

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking announcement that is set to redefine the future of women’s football, the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) has officially partnered with Victory+ to be the exclusive streaming home for WNFC football. The opportunity is a bold commitment to transform how women’s football is seen and celebrated.

Every game of the highly anticipated 2025 season will stream for FREE on Victory+, giving fans unparalleled access to the league’s best moments. Additionally, WNFC is introducing a premier Saturday Night Showcase, a flagship production that promises to deliver top-tier matchups featuring in-depth storytelling, spotlighting players, coaches, and the dedicated fanbase that makes WNFC football extraordinary.

Audiences will enjoy Strategic Matchup Scheduling as The Saturday Night Showcase will highlight the league’s best teams and game atmospheres, showcasing rivalries and marquee matchups to maximize fan engagement; platform growth, including a new production standard designed to not only captivate fans but also attract top-tier advertisers and sponsorship opportunities, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth; and compelling storytelling that will make every game a must-watch.

“Victory+ shares our vision for amplifying women’s pro football and elevating the WNFC to a global stage,” said Odessa Jenkins, WNFC Founder and Chairwoman. “With this partnership, we’re not just delivering games; we’re delivering an experience that fans can be proud of and a vision that inspires football fans.”

"We’re thrilled to be part of bringing the WNFC closer to fans by streaming every game live and free," said Neil Gruninger, CEO of APMC (parent company of Victory+). "This deal represents a powerful step forward in delivering accessible, high-quality sports content to audiences everywhere, empowering fans to engage with their favorite teams like never before. And we are very excited to bring this opportunity to brands and advertisers who care about women in sports."

The 2025 WNFC season promises to be the league’s most competitive yet. With 17 teams, including two new expansion teams in Chicago and Jersey Shore, fans can expect intense rivalries, unforgettable plays, and rising stars on full display.

Week 1 Matchups include:

Atlanta Truth @ Washington Prodigy

Jersey Shore Wave @ Chicago Winds

Mississippi Panthers @ Denver Bandits

Tennessee Trojans @ Florida Avengers

Texas Elite Spartans @ Kansas City Glory

LA Legends @ Oregon Ravens

Las Vegas Silver Stars @ Seattle Majestics

Utah Falconz @ San Diego Rebellion

With every game streaming on Victory+, this season guarantees unprecedented visibility for the league’s talented athletes.

Victory+ and WNFC are united in their mission to inspire pride in every fan. This partnership is about more than just football; it’s about changing perceptions, creating opportunities, and building a community that champions the diversity and strength of women in sports.

As Jenkins put it: “When fans are proud of the team they support, the game on the field, and the program behind it all, that’s when we unlock something truly special. Victory+ is helping us deliver on all three pillars.”

The future of women’s football starts now, and it starts with Victory+. Get ready, in 2025, football will never look the same.

