Virtu Financial Congratulates Women in Finance Award Recipients Lisha Qiu and Rachele Princiotto

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, proudly announces that two of its exceptional team members have been recognized at the 2024 Women in Finance Americas Awards.

Electronic Services Group Manager, Rachele Princiotto was honored with the Excellence in Service Providers Award for her leadership, expertise and unwavering commitment to client success. Since joining Virtu in 2005, Rachele has consistently delivered excellence, navigating complex challenges and fostering strong client relationships.

Lisha Qiu, Research Quant, received the Rising Star Award for her contributions to Virtu’s research initiatives and outstanding professional growth. Lisha joined Virtu in 2017 and now leads independent projects and mentors junior team members.

“Rachele and Lisha embody the values of leadership and growth that drive Virtu forward. Rachele’s exceptional client-focused leadership and Lisha’s innovative contributions have made a lasting impact, and we are proud to see them recognized for their outstanding achievements,” said Keith Casuccio, Global Head Virtu Execution Services, Business Strategy and Sales.

We are also proud to share that Virtu’s Ellyn Coyne, Kimberly Ding, Melissa Santoiemma and Tori Gahagan were all nominated for Women in Finance awards. These individuals’ work is crucial to Virtu’s success, and they are much deserving of this recognition.

About Women in Finance US Awards

The Women in Finance (WIF) awards program recognizes the most talented and accomplished women in multiple categories across the business of finance. Nominees are put forth by readers of Markets Media and Traders Magazine, and shortlists and winners are determined by the editorial staffs of the two platforms, in conjunction with the WIF Advisory Board.

