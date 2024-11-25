Join F&G staff in Garden Valley on Dec. 3 to talk impacts of 2024 fires on big game herds

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fish and Game will host a public meeting in Garden Valley to discuss the impacts of this year's fires on big game herds in the Sawtooth units. The meeting will be held at Garden Valley High School, 1053 Banks Lowman Road.

After Fish and Game staff provide a few brief presentations, they will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from the public.