Westwood One Brings the Next Generation of Syndicated Weekend Show, “American Country Countdown” to Music Fans With New Host, Ryan Fox

After a Highly Successful 18-Year Run as Host of “American Country Countdown,” Superstar Kix Brooks Hosts His Final Show the Weekend of December 28-29, 2024

Dallas Radio Personality Ryan Fox to Take Over Hosting Duties on January 4-5, 2025, with the Launch of “American Country Countdown with Ryan Fox”

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One today announced that popular Country music countdown show, “American Country Countdown,” will say a fond farewell to Country superstar and show host, Kix Brooks, after an impressive 18-year run as the syndicated Country countdown show’s host. Beginning the weekend of January 4-5, 2025, Country radio personality Ryan Fox will kick off a new year and a new generation of Country’s best music as the host of “American Country Countdown with Ryan Fox.” Kix Brooks’ final show will air the weekend of December 28-29, 2024.

Ryan Fox is currently On-Air Host, Mornings, at Dallas Country station 99.5 The Wolf. “American Country Countdown with Ryan Fox” will feature the fast-breaking new superstars like Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, and Lainey Wilson. The destination weekend Country countdown show is heard on over 300 station affiliates across the U.S.

Every weekend, “American Country Countdown with Ryan Fox” will deliver the top Country hits, exclusive interviews, and backstage stories from the world of Country music.

With over 20 years of experience in Country radio, Ryan has become a familiar voice through his work on major market stations in Los Angeles and Dallas. His ability to always find the humor in every situation, his authenticity, and his undeniable passion for country music, combined with a storyteller’s gifts, have earned him a loyal following and the respect of the industry.

Ryan Fox said: “To be given the opportunity to take the reins on one of the longest running, most successful, Country countdown shows in the world and sit in the same chair as Hall of Famers like the legendary Kix Brooks and the late, great Bob Kingsley, is a tremendous honor. This is a terrific era for Country music, and I cannot wait to count down the biggest Country hits from coast to coast!”

“Weekend countdowns are still a favorite choice of listeners,” remarked Brian Philips, Chief Content Officer for Cumulus Media. “The modern Country music landscape shifts so quickly that our fans will devour this fast-paced new take on a proven, long-running show. Ryan Fox is down-to-earth and faithful to the music, but also has a gift for gentle irreverence and a sense of the absurd. He’s that talented friend we all welcome in our lives.”

To get “American Country Countdown with Ryan Fox” for your station, contact Neal Weiner, VP, Affiliate Sales, Westwood One, at nweiner@westwoodone.com or at 206.335.5259.

About Ryan Fox

Known for his engaging on-air presence, deep knowledge of Country music, and genuine connection with listeners, Ryan Fox simply loves to entertain. He steps up to host “American Country Countdown”, the long-running Westwood One syndicated Country countdown show, for the next generation of Country music fans. “American Country Countdown with Ryan Fox” can be heard every weekend beginning January 4-5, 2025, on over 300 station affiliates across the U.S.

A graduate of the University of Southern California film school, Ryan is a seasoned broadcaster with over 20 years of experience in Country radio. Throughout his radio tenure, Ryan has become a familiar voice in the format through his work on major market stations in Los Angeles, in Dallas, where he is currently heard every morning on the world- famous 99.5 The Wolf, and at Westwood One, where he has connected with audiences from coast to coast. Ryan also feels grateful to have entertained our troops around the world on American Forces Radio. His ability to always see the lighter side of life, his authenticity, and his undeniable passion for country music, combined with a natural gift of storytelling, has earned him a loyal following and the respect of the industry.

Ryan grew up in a radio family in rural Oklahoma, where, at 11 years old, among other duties, watched as his family-owned station ran “American Country Countdown” every Sunday afternoon! Ryan will tell you his most important accomplishment is his family. He’s a proud husband to his wife of 16 years, Amber, loving father to his three boys, Luke, Liam, and Landon, and full-time play pal to their Aussie doodle puppy, Riley.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

