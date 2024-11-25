Find the Good Life in North Dakota: attracting top talent with unmatched opportunities

Bismarck, N.D., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Find the Good Life in North Dakota is welcoming former North Dakotans home this holiday season. The national talent attraction campaign launched in June of 2022 is aimed at addressing the state’s workforce shortage in an innovative way.

“As the holiday season approaches, the campaign will take particular interest in reaching those who may want to consider returning to their home state after moving away. Family gatherings are a perfect reminder of one of the many reasons to come home,” said North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director, Sara Otte Coleman.

Find the Good Life has targeted young families, recent college graduates, veterans, and former North Dakotans (boomerangs) to attract them to key industries like healthcare, energy, manufacturing, skilled trades, and business. Using various marketing strategies, these efforts have proven highly effective generating:

More than 120 million total impressions

More than half a million paid digital and social users to the website

Nearly 4,200 leads engaged with the Relocation Help Desk

Nearly 2,400 leads in Candidate Marketplace, an innovative tool for employers

More than 1,300 potential residents connected to Community Champions

Nearly 1,300 resumes submitted

Charles Hopkins used the relocation help desk and connected with a community champion when making his decision to move from North Carolina to Valley City, North Dakota in Sept. He’s now working as a Behavior Specialist at the Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit and loves the way of life his new hometown provides.

“I appreciate the opportunity Valley City gives me to grow personally and professionally and am excited to experience new things like ice fishing and fresh farm eggs. Community members have been very positive—I’ve received tips on winter weather, invited to join the Valley City Young Professionals Network, played in a pool league, and welcomed with homemade food. North Dakota is a gold mine of opportunity for people to find their fit,” Hopkins said.

Likewise, North Dakota natives Max and Melissa Otto moved back to their home state after living in Michigan and then Utah while Max completed his general surgery residency. They moved home in 2024 to be closer to family, but also because they missed a quieter life, hunting opportunities and legendary North Dakota sunsets.

“A big part of the reason we moved home was we wanted to see family more than just two times a year during the holidays. It was important for us as we started our own family that our kids grow-up being around their grandparents. Plus, the cost of living in North Dakota is so much better and the communities are much safer,” Melissa said.

“When North Dakota succeeds in talent attraction, we all win. The economy improves, small businesses are supported, and our workforce grows. The Find the Good Life initiative was designed to find the right professionals in key industries and show them why North Dakota is a great place to live and work,” said North Dakota Department of Commerce Workforce Development Director, Katie Ralston Howe.

To see all the efforts of Find the Good Life, please visit the website, watch on YouTube, or follow them on Facebook.

