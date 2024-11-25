Maryland Addiction Recovery Center: Leading the Way in Family Healing for Addiction Treatment and Recovery

Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Building Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Lobby Maryland Addiction Recovery Meeting Room Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Bedroom

Maryland Addiction Recovery Center (MARC), the premier provider of addiction treatment in the Mid-Atlantic region, emphasizes the importance of family healing.

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Addiction Recovery Center (MARC), the premier provider of addiction treatment in the Mid-Atlantic region, emphasizes the importance of family healing in addiction treatment and recovery. Located in Towson, Maryland, MARC is dedicated to providing comprehensive care for individuals suffering from addiction and their families, recognizing addiction as a family disease that impacts the entire household.

A Holistic Approach to Addiction Treatment

Addiction is a chronic health condition that extends beyond the individual, often leaving families struggling with emotional distress, enabling behaviors, codependency, and strained relationships. MARC’s programs are designed to address these challenges, offering services such as:

Family Therapy and Counseling: Facilitating open communication and rebuilding trust among family members.

Education and Awareness Programs: Empowering families with knowledge about addiction and recovery.

Community Support Groups: Connecting loved ones to peer groups like Al-Anon for shared experiences and mutual support.

Individualized Treatment Plans: Crafting unique recovery strategies for each patient, tailored to include family involvement.

Family Healing: A Pillar of Sustainable Recovery

“Family members play a pivotal role in their loved one’s recovery journey,” said a spokesperson for MARC. “By focusing on family healing, we ensure that the family unit is equipped to support recovery while also addressing their own emotional and mental well-being.”

MARC’s approach not only assists families in understanding the nature of addiction but also helps them set healthy boundaries, avoid enabling behaviors, and prioritize self-care. This dual focus on the individual and the family creates a foundation for long-term sobriety and healthier relationships.

Comprehensive Services Offered at Maryland Addiction Recovery Center

MARC provides a full continuum of care, including:

Detoxification Services

Inpatient and Outpatient Rehab

Dual-Diagnosis Treatment

Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP)

Family Education and Engagement Programs

About Maryland Addiction Recovery Center

Founded with the mission to provide personalized and compassionate care, Maryland Addiction Recovery Center is a leader in substance abuse treatment. Offering 24/7 support, MARC ensures that patients and their families receive top-tier treatment, from detoxification to aftercare. Located at 8600 Lasalle Rd #212, Towson, MD, MARC serves Baltimore and the surrounding Maryland communities.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, contact Maryland Addiction Recovery Center at (866) 929-4318 or email us at admissions@marylandaddictionrecovery.com. Learn more about our programs by visiting our website at www.marylandaddictionrecovery.com.

Maryland Addiction Recovery Center is dedicated to fostering sustainable recovery by treating addiction as a family disease, ensuring healing for both the individual and their loved ones.

Media Contact:

Maryland Addiction Recovery Center

8600 Lasalle Rd #212

Towson, MD 21286

Phone: 410-973-7336

Email: admissions@marylandaddictionrecovery.com

Website: www.marylandaddictionrecovery.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.