Action

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Attruby (acoramidis) to treat adults with cardiomyopathy (disorder that affects heart muscle) of wild-type or variant (hereditary) transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) to reduce death and hospitalization related to heart problems.

Attruby is taken orally, twice daily. Recommended dosing is available in the prescribing information.

Disease or Condition

ATTR-CM is a rare and serious disease that affects the heart muscle. In patients with ATTR-CM, there is a build-up of protein deposits in the heart, causing the walls of the heart to become stiff, and making the left ventricle unable to properly relax and fill with blood (called cardiomyopathy). As the condition progresses, the heart can become unable to pump blood out adequately, causing heart failure.

There are two types of ATTR-CM, hereditary ATTR-CM (hATTR-CM) and wild-type ATTR-CM (wATTR-CM). In hATTR-CM, which can run in families, there’s a variant in the transthyretin gene, which results in protein deposits in the heart. In wATTR-CM, there is no variant in the transthyretin gene.

While the true prevalence of ATTR-CM is unknown, increasing awareness and enhanced diagnostic tools have led to increasing estimates of the number of patients with ATTR-CM.

Effectiveness

The efficacy and safety of Attruby were evaluated in a multicenter, international, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 611 adult patients with wild-type or hereditary (variant) ATTR-CM (NCT03860935).

The primary endpoint of the study included all-cause mortality and cumulative frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations (CVH) over 30 months. At 30 months, more patients taking Attruby vs placebo were alive (81% vs 74%) and there were fewer CVH in those taking Attruby vs placebo (mean number of 0.3 vs 0.6 per year).

Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions were diarrhea and upper abdominal pain. Most of these gastrointestinal adverse reactions were categorized as mild and resolved without drug discontinuation.

Designations

Attruby received orphan drug designation for this indication.