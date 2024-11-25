Littleton, New Hampshire Man Recovered from Kinsman Ridge

CONTACT:

November 25, 2024

Lincoln, NH – On Friday evening, November 22 at 6:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of an overdue hiker on the Coppermine Trail area in Franconia. The hiker had departed earlier in the day and had planned a hike to the area of the middle Cannon Ball up through the Coppermine Brook Valley to check conditions of a ski glade prior to the winter skiing season. At around 4:00 p.m., the man communicated to his wife that he was okay and on his way back out. When the man did not return home in a reasonable timeframe, she called for assistance. Franconia Police located the hiker’s vehicle at the Coppermine Road off Route 116 in Franconia. Conservation Officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game also responded to the trailhead.

Having a rough idea of the intended route of the hiker, Conservation Officers started up the trail a little after 9:00 p.m. The area that needed to be searched was primarily off trail and required bushwhacking through thick vegetation while wintery conditions were present. Just prior to 1:00 a.m., while ascending the edges of a steep iced-over slide, the body of the missing man was located at around 2,800 feet in elevation. More Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team were called in to assist with the recovery effort. In all, twenty-two rescuers took part.

By 5:30 a.m., additional rescuers had reached the scene and were able to start the 3.2-mile carryout to Coppermine Road. The rescue party reached the trailhead just prior to 9:00 a.m. and were met by the assistant Medical Examiner. It was apparent that the man had suffered a significant fall in icy terrain. He was wearing micro spikes and was well equipped for a hike. An autopsy is planned.

The hiker is identified as 44-year-old Christopher Huyler of Littleton, New Hampshire. Huyler was an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed New Hampshire’s White Mountains in all seasons.

Winter conditions have arrived in the mountains, and hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.