SEDA Experts Expands its Fixed Income Expert Witness Practice

New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Philip A. Olesen joined the firm as Managing Director.

"We are delighted that Philips extensive expertise in credit products will be available to our clients," said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Philip Olesen is a global credit sales and trading professional with over 25 years of leadership and expertise in credit trading, risk management, and investment banking. With a distinguished career primarily at UBS Investment Bank, he has been involved in all credit products including bonds, loans, CDS and structured credit products including correlation risk.

As Managing Director and Global Head of Credit Trading at UBS from 2012 to 2020, he directed a team of 70 professionals across five countries. He spearheaded transformative initiatives, including Project Accelerate, which transitioned the business to a capital-light model, cutting resource consumption while increasing market share in key regions. He also implemented algorithmic credit trading platforms and led the integration of trading and risk management under the UBS Unified Capital Markets initiative.

Mr. Olesen played a pivotal role in regulatory and structural reforms, contributing to frameworks such as MIFID, CCAR, and the Volcker Rule. He managed IT budgets and led infrastructure advancements, including the migration of trading systems to platforms like Ion and Murex, achieving significant cost reductions and enhanced operational performance.

Earlier in his career, he served as Global Risk Manager for Credit, where he optimized capital utilization and managed significant risk exposures, including handling CDS portfolios during the Greece restructuring and Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy. He also successfully managed UBS's Non-Core Unit, overseeing the closure of the Global Correlation Trading division, achieving a material reduction of capital usage.

Philip holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Joint Honors in Economics and Finance from McGill University and earned his CFA designation in 1994. He also maintains a comprehensive set of FINRA certifications, including Series 7, 16, 24, 63, 79, and SIE. Philip began his career at the Bank Credit Analyst as a Research Associate.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

