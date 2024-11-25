ConnectWise Appoints David Raissipour as the Chief Product and Technology Officer

Industry vet will fulfill promise of delivering cutting-edge solutions to MSPs in the IT channel

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the appointment of David Raissipour as the Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).

As the CPTO, Raissipour is responsible for overseeing all aspects of product development within the company, including its mission to deliver the first MSP Platform to the IT Channel through the ConnectWise Asio Platform ™. This includes managing technological advancements and the continued innovation of the company’s core solutions – ConnectWise RMM and PSA. In his role, Raissipour will report to Manny Rivelo, Chief Executive Officer at ConnectWise.

"We are excited to have David join ConnectWise as our CPTO," said Rivelo. "We recognize the significance of this role in fulfilling our commitment to MSPs by delivering innovative solutions that bring enhanced efficiencies, cost savings, and user-friendly experiences to businesses worldwide. We remain dedicated to investing in research and development to empower our partners to thrive."

Raissipour is an experienced product development executive with over 30 years of experience across a diverse set of enterprise and consumer products. His most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer at Mimecast.

"As the CPTO, I am committed to ensuring seamless operations throughout ConnectWise's product development process, optimizing our technological resources to their fullest potential,” said Raissipour. “My primary objective is to meet our partners' demands by providing exceptional products such as PSA and RMM and delivering the first MSP Platform to the IT Channel through Asio. I am excited to dive into this critical work and contribute to the success of our partners and the growth of ConnectWise."

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

