National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and NOAA Announce $139 Million in New Grants to Support Coastal Resilience Projects

Grants will benefit 31 coastal states and U.S, territories, increase future resilience and support important fish and wildlife habitat

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and NOAA today announced $139 million in new grants to support nature-based solutions for coastal resilience in 31 coastal states and U.S. territories. A total of 94 grants will promote capacity development, design, and implementation of nature-based solutions to both enhance the resilience of coastal communities and improve fish and wildlife habitat. The grants will generate more than $140 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $280 million.

The grants were awarded through the National Coastal Resilience Fund (NCRF), a partnership between NFWF, NOAA, the Department of Defense (DoD), Shell USA and Occidental. The NCRF supports capacity building and larger-scale planning, design, and implementation projects to help improve community and coastal habitat resilience and reduce risks and devastating impacts of rising seas, coastal flooding, and more intense storms. Funding for this year’s grants includes $92.5 million provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"NOAA is proud to partner with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to support essential projects that advance ecosystem health and enhance coastal resilience," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, PhD. "Through this partnership, we will empower communities with the tools and natural infrastructure needed to confront and become more resilient to coastal hazards."

Nearly 80 percent of this year’s grants will directly engage underserved communities and these grants will fund the development of more than 100 new resilience plans. And demonstrating the success of the program’s pipeline model of funding capacity building and design of new projects, 30 percent of this year’s grants received previous funding from NCRF as they moved through the pipeline from capacity development and planning to design and permitting, and on to implementation.

"NCRF provides essential funding for communities to develop and implement nature-based solutions that protect, create and restore essential habitat for fish and wildlife, lessen risks and damage from storms and flooding, and provide socio-economic benefits for residents," said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. "The 94 grants announced today will restore over 100 acres of floodplain and 1,260 acres of coral reef, create more than 7 miles of living shoreline and 17 miles of dune habitat, and remove 16 barriers to fish passage."

"Installations along coastlines are integrally important for readiness of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) critical testing and training missions. The 13 National Coastal Resilience Fund projects receiving nearly $9 million in DoD Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) Program funding will help reduce flooding risks, wildfire threats, and shoreline erosion rates outside our installations and in our defense communities across ten states. These investments improve installation resilience and force readiness," said Brendan Owens, Assistant Secretary of Defense, Energy, Installations and Environment. "The DoD projects are leveraging an additional $2 million in funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help accelerate project implementation and protect key installation capabilities, including deploying Ohio-class fleet ballistic missile submarines from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and launching unmanned satellites at Vandenberg Space Force Base."

NFWF launched the NCRF in 2018 at Congress’s direction, in partnership with NOAA and joined by Shell USA, to support on-the-ground projects that engage communities and reduce their vulnerability to growing risks from extreme weather, rising sea levels, flooding, and other coastal hazards through strengthening coastal ecosystems that benefit both people and wildlife.

"NFWF is taking meaningful action to protect our shorelines, wildlife, and communities not just in the places where our people live and work, but across the United States," said Colette Hirstius, Shell’s Senior Vice President, Gulf of Mexico. "Shell’s business depends on a vibrant working coast, and we are proud of the work the NCRF’s investments are doing to reduce the vulnerability of the people, places, and wildlife in areas most vulnerable to climate change."

"By partnering with the National Coastal Resilience Fund, we actively support initiatives that address the impacts of climate change, promote biodiversity, and enhance community resilience," said Karen Sinard, Vice President of Environmental and Sustainability at Occidental. "These grants demonstrate the power of collaboration in achieving environmental progress. Occidental is committed to both protecting and enriching our coastal ecosystems."

