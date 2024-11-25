WASD Studios Announces its Upcoming Cash Prize Tournament!

London, England, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Gaming and Blockchain: How WASD Studios Redefines GameFi!



GameFi is all about the combination of blockchain, decentralized finance, and gaming itself. This fusion has given rise and also brought a shift to how games are built, monetized, and experienced. The merging of crypto and DeFi into gameplay has brought change and advancement into the gaming economy but does this new shift really prioritize true innovation, or are we simply witnessing a monetization wave that risks compromising the essence of gaming itself?





The GameFi Revolution: A Shift in The Traditional Economic Models



From the very beginning, before the inclusion of the blockchain into gaming, the economic models present then have always been one-sided. Developers and gaming studios profited through pay-to-play (P2P) or free-to-play (F2P) models. While F2P games democratized access, they also relied heavily on microtransactions, leaving you with no tangible ownership of your in-game assets. GameFi, however, changes the narrative with play-to-earn (P2E) models, whereby you not only enjoy the game but also earn real-world value through tokenized assets. Games like Axie Infinity and The Sandbox have shown the potential of this model despite facing challenges like sustainability and market volatility.

Yet, this new narrative sparks an important debate: Are we prioritizing fun and creativity in GameFi, or are we building ecosystems that prioritize profit at the expense of meaningful player engagement?



WASD’s Approach to GameFi



At WASD Studios, our aim is to redefine the existing P2E model by creating games that emphasize fair player ownership and sustainability. Through crypto and blockchain inclusion, we ensure that you can truly own your in-game assets, which can be traded or sold across platforms. This approach not only attracts more players but also creates opportunities for investors to also participate in GameFi. Our priority is that each of our games is designed with systems that can promote long-term engagement rather than temporary hype, addressing a critical flaw in early GameFi projects.



The Metaverse and Cross-Platform Play: A Next Frontier



One of GameFi's important elements is its role in building metaverses (Metaverses are like shared digital spaces where you can interact, create, and trade). At WASD, we're also leveraging on this concept to merge gaming with social and economic activities, creating a more cohesive digital ecosystem. Through our cross-platform play models, we help connect you and ensure your gameplay across devices and networks, ensuring inclusivity while breaking down barriers between traditional and blockchain gaming communities.



WASD and Traditional Gamers



As mentioned earlier, while blockchain gaming has often removed the full inclusion of traditional gamers with its sole focus on monetization, at WASD we aim to balance both financial incentives and the general gameplay inclusion, we're not just building games, but we're also creating an ecosystem where you, either as a gamer, developer, or investors can thrive. By prioritizing fairness, sustainability, and inclusivity, we aim to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 gaming, attracting both hardcore gamers and also blockchain enthusiasts alike.



As our focus is to drive new innovations that address the pitfalls and problems early GameFi projects faced, WASD is setting the wave to become a key player in gaming's blockchain-powered future. This is more than just a shift in gameplay. It’s a transformation of what gaming can actually achieve on a global scale.



