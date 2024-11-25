Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals adds Dr. Jerry Tan, internationally renowned expert in acne and acne scarring, to its Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Vancouver-based biopharmaceutical company developing safe and highly effective topical treatments for inflammatory skin diseases and skin conditions, is pleased to announce that it has added acne and acne scarring expert Dr. Jerry Tan to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Acne is a persistent chronic inflammatory skin disease that affects up to 50 million Americans annually. Acne and acne scarring are strongly associated with social anxiety, depression, low self esteem, and a decreased quality of life. Current acne drugs often have limited efficacy, irritating side effects, and can take many weeks or months before improvements are noticed, often leading to poor patient adherence.

Derm-Biome has developed a natural product-based gel that rapidly targets different aspects of acne pathophysiology while exhibiting no side effects or skin irritation. Acne scars are a result of inflammation and a degradation of collagen during the healing process. Derm-Biome’s compound targets inflammation that leads to collagen degradation and stimulates collagen synthesis. The treatment is expected to be safe for long term use (no risk of antibiotic resistance to Cutibacterium acnes) and in all skin types.

Dr. Jerry Tan, past President of the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada, co-chair of the Acne Core Outcomes Research Network (ACORN), co-author of the AAD acne guidelines, and an author/co-author of more than 150 peer-reviewed publications: “Acne is a very common skin disease, but there is still a real unmet need for treatments that are both well-tolerated and effective. Acne scarring is a result of intense inflammation, damage to stem cells and a degradation of collagen, but current acne drugs typically do not feature a potent anti-inflammatory component. I am very happy to join the Derm-Biome team and excited over the prospects of the company advancing a much-needed treatment option for acne.”

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We very much look forward to adding Dr. Jerry Tan and his vast knowledge to our team. The acne market is changing, as consumers seek safer and more natural topical alternatives that offer faster results with low irritation. We have developed a product that we feel can help address that changing market need.”

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving skin health. We have developed topical treatments for inflammatory skin diseases (acne and atopic dermatitis) and precancerous skin conditions that are both highly effective and well tolerated by skin.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8b932c7-7cce-42f3-bbc8-14ceb1b23c60

Contact Investor Inquiries: Gordon Eberwein geberwein@derm-biome.com https://derm-biomepharmaceuticals.com/

Dr. Jerry Tan Dr. Jerry Tan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.