Save up to 60% on Dream Valley Temperature Regulating Bedding Products this Black Friday

New York, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Valley, a leading innovator in sleep technology, announced its Black Friday Sales event. Between Nov. 15 and Dec. 5, save up to 60 percent on all Dream Valley products, including its innovative Cooling Comforter with the Outlast temperature-regulating filling.

“An uncomfortable sleeping temperature is a common cause of restlessness at night, and Dream Valley’s bedding products address this issue,” said Shadow Wang, Founder of Dream Valley. A good night’s rest has many benefits, and we all know someone–including ourselves–who could sleep better. During our Black Friday sales event, there’s no better time to show your loved ones that you care by giving them a restful night’s sleep, especially if they’re a hot sleeper or experience hot flashes at night. We spend about a third of our lives sleeping so it's important that everyone do so comfortably.

Dream Valley Cooling Comforter

Dream Valley Cooling Comforter promotes deep sleep by regulating your sleep temperature. Incorporating the NASA-engineered Outlast® thermo filling, the Dream Valley Cooling Comforter proactively absorbs, stores, and releases heat to maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature throughout the night. Certified to OEKO-TEX Standard 100, the Dream Valley Cooling Comforter is free from harsh chemicals, perfectly safe for children and pets, and is hypoallergenic.

The Dream Valley Cooling Comforter is thoughtfully designed inside and out. The comforter’s silky Aerocool™ exterior is made of Instant Cooling fabric, woven with high-density premium yarn. It has a 0.4 Q-MAX rating, which provides a luxuriously smooth touch and a cooling sensation. The durable yarn material is machine-washable and pill-resistant for easy maintenance.

Sizing and color options

available in Kids, Throw, TwinXL, Queen and King sizes. Adult sizes come in seven calming colors. The kid size comes in cute Antarctic Penguin and Polar Bear patterns.

Dream Valley Aerocool Cooling Pillowcases and Cooling Fitted Sheet Set

Take sleep to a new level with Dream Valley’s Aerocool pillowcases and fitted sheets. Featuring the same Aerocool Instant Cooling Fabric as the Dream Valley Cooling Comforter, they provide a soothing cooling sensation for restful sleep and add an extra layer of protection for bedding. Available in Twin, Queen, and King sizes and a range of colors, they’re the perfect companion for any bedroom decor.

Sizing and color options

Dream Valley Cooling Fitted Sheet Set: available in Twin, Queen and King sizes in six color options. Fitted sheet accommodates mattresses up to 15 inches thick. Come with two matching pillowcases.

Dream Valley Cooling Pillow Cases: Available in Twin, Queen and King sizes in packs of two. Choose between six colors.

Dream Valley Black Friday sale details

Receive up to 60 percent off on all Dream Valley products between Nov. 15 and Dec. 5 on Dream Valley’s official website, or between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2 on Dream Valley’s Amazon Store Page.

Exclusive on Dream Valley website: Receive a free premium eye mask with every purchase of the Dream Valley Cooling Comforter. Buy one comforter and get the next one for 50 percent off.

About Dream Valley - Deeper Sleep, Better Life

Dream Valley® is an innovator in premium sleep solutions with a mission to bestow the gift of deep sleep and blissful dreams upon everyone. By combining the Outlast® temperature-regulating filling with a premium outer fabric layer, Dream Valley's revolutionary Everlasting Cooling series creates an ideal sleeping environment with a perfectly balanced temperature and a soothing cool feel. This innovation greatly enhances sleep quality, helping people to feel invigorated and live healthier lives by extending their deep sleep every night. Learn more at dreamvalleysleep.com.

