Unmissable Black Friday Deals on the ASUS Store in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced its exclusive lineup of Black Friday deals, just in time for the most anticipated shopping event of the year. Tech enthusiasts can enjoy discounts of up to $1,000 on a wide range of devices from high-performance gaming laptops to sleek productivity powerhouses.

Whether you’re a gamer, a student, or a busy professional, there’s something for everyone. The full list of irresistible offers will be available on the ASUS Store starting November 22nd until December 5th. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your tech game with the latest ASUS innovations.

Found your perfect laptop but it’s not on sale? No worries! From November 22nd to December 5th, take advantage of an exclusive $100 off any non-discounted laptops and desktops priced over $1,499 with the code “ASUSBF.” Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to save!

Purchases made between November 20 and December 24, 2024, are eligible for returns until January 15, 2025, or 30 days from the invoice date, whichever is later, with free shipping available for orders over $39.99.

ASUS Store: Discount Period November 22nd to December 5th

Featured Deals

Explore all the top ASUS Black Friday deals in one place: https://asus.com/ca-en/site/deals/

Best Thin & Light Laptop

ASUS Zenbook S 14 – Starting at $1,599 (was $1,799) – Get it here: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/asus-zenbook-s-14-ux5406.html

The Zenbook S 14 redefines portability and performance with its 1.2 cm ultra-slim design and Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 processors. It boasts a vivid 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display, up to 32 GB RAM, and AI features for enhanced productivity. Perfect for multitaskers, this laptop combines elegance with cutting-edge technology to power through your busiest days! Crafted with Ceraluminum, a unique blend of aluminum and ceramic, it offers superior strength and a sleek, sophisticated finish. You can also find the Zenbook S 14 at Best Buy.

Best Laptop for Productivity on the Go

ASUS Zenbook Duo – $1,999 (was $2,199) – Get it here: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/asus-zenbook-duo-2024-ux8406.html

The Zenbook Duo offers innovative dual-screen functionality, allowing users to multitask effortlessly. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, 16 GB RAM, and a 1 TB SSD, it’s built for demanding workflows. Its AI tools and all-day battery make it the ultimate companion for on-the-go professionals seeking performance and versatility. But what makes this laptop unique is its dual-screen capability. Simply lift the keyboard to reveal a second screen, transforming your standard 14-inch laptop into a productivity powerhouse with an impressive 19.8 inches of usable workspace. You can also find the Zenbook S 14 on Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, CDW, London Drugs and Memory Express.

Best Student Laptop to Impress your Teammates

ASUS Vivobook S 14 – $1,699 (was $1,799) – Get it here: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/asus-vivobook-s-14-m5406.html

Affordable yet powerful, the Vivobook S 14 is perfect for students balancing productivity and entertainment. It features the incredibly fast AMD Ryzen™ 9 365 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a sleek design, offering a reliable, portable solution for anything from homework, productivity, content creation, to entertainment with its beautiful 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED panel, all at a budget-friendly price. You can also find the

Most Portable Laptop

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED – $1,399 (was $1,599) – Get it here: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/asus-zenbook-s-13-oled-ux5304.html

Slim and sturdy, the Zenbook S 13 OLED seamlessly blends the stunning ASUS Lumina OLED display with Intel Evo™ performance. Its ultra-portable design, just 1 cm thick and weighing only 1 kg, is packed with premium features like all-day battery life, rapid charging, and military-grade durability, making it the perfect companion for professionals on the go.

Best for Gaming on the Go

ROG Ally – $599 (was $899) – Get it here: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/90nv0gy1-m00040-rog-ally-2023.html

The ROG Ally transforms portable gaming with its AMD Z1 Extreme processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage, delivering exceptional performance wherever you go. The 7-inch, 120Hz display with Adaptive Sync technology ensures vibrant visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay, bringing your games to life with stunning clarity. Powered by Windows 11, it offers seamless access to all your favorite gaming libraries, including Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and more, allowing you to play anytime, anywhere. With its lightweight, ergonomic design, the ROG Ally is the ultimate handheld gaming device, crafted for gamers who demand power, portability, and versatility in their gaming experience. At just CA$599, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss! You can also find the ROG Ally on Amazon, Canex (in store), Visions, Walmart, Newegg, Best Buy, London Drugs and Memory Express.

The Best Laptop for Gaming Performance

ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D – $3,999 (was $4,999) – Get it here: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/90nr0db4-m004l0-rog-strix-scar-17-x3d-2023.html

Engineered for elite gamers, the ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D offers unmatched power and performance, featuring the incredibly powerful AMD Ryzen™ 9 7945HX3D processor, the top-of-the-line NVIDIA® RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU, 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage. With a stunning 240Hz QHD display, it delivers ultra-smooth visuals and breathtaking detail, allowing you to experience every frame with clarity and precision. Advanced cooling technology keeps the system running at optimal temperatures, even during intense gaming sessions. Designed to dominate the most demanding games and applications, the ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D is the ultimate gaming laptop for those who demand nothing less than excellence. You can also find the ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D on Amazon, Memory Express and Newegg.

Best Chromebook for Everyday Use

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip – $399 (was $699) – Get it here: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/90nx06m1-m004t0-asus-chromebook-plus-cm34-flip-cm3401.html

The ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip combines powerful performance with versatile design, featuring an AMD Ryzen™ 3 7320C Processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD for seamless multitasking. Its 14-inch touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and three-sided NanoEdge display offers vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience. The durable 360° ErgoLift hinge allows you to easily switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes, adapting to any task. With up to 13 hours of battery life, the 63Wh battery ensures you can work or play all day. Meeting MIL-STD 810H military standards, it's built to withstand tough conditions, while its sleek and lightweight design offers ultimate portability without compromising on performance. You can also find the Chromebook Plus CX34 Flip on Amazon.

Best Gaming Laptop for Students

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 – $899 (was $1,199) – Get it here: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/asus-tuf-gaming-f17-gaming-laptop.html

Designed for gamers, the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 combines power, durability, and performance to elevate your gaming experience. Powered by an Intel Core i5 12500H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU with 95W TGP, it delivers incredible gaming performance, tackling demanding titles with ease. The 144 Hz FHD display ensures ultra-smooth visuals for fast-paced gameplay. With 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD, it enables quick multitasking and fast load times, and an additional SSD slot makes upgrades easy. Engineered for durability, the TUF Gaming F17 meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, ensuring it can withstand everything from intense gaming marathons to the demands of student life, making it tough enough for any challenge. You can also find the

Best Thin and Light Gaming Laptop

ROG Zephyrus G16 – $2,699 (was $2,999) – Get it here: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/rog/rog-zephyrus-g16-2024-ga605.html

The ROG Zephyrus G16 combines ultra-portable design with powerful performance, featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 processor delivering 45 TOPs of AI performance and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus™. Its ultra-slim 1.5cm (0.59") chassis, weighing just 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs), is crafted from premium CNC aluminum for durability and style. The OLED ROG Nebula Display offers a 2.5K resolution, an incredible 0.2 ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC for stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. The ROG Intelligent Cooling ensures optimal temperatures with liquid metal and 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans. You can also find the ROG Zephyrus G16 on Newegg.

These exclusive deals are available for a limited time so be sure to mark your calendars! Don’t miss your chance to elevate your tech collection with ASUS’s premium products at unbeatable prices. Get ready to experience cutting-edge technology like never before this Black Friday!

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

