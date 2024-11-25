Alignment Health Plan Expands Access to Care in Arizona through Enhanced Agreement with Arizona Priority Care

Agreement expansion offers Alignment members access to all Banner Health hospitals and specialists in Arizona

PHOENIX and ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan , an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) plan from Alignment Health, today announced that members enrolled in its HMO plans in Maricopa County now have access to over 4,500 primary care providers, specialists and hospitals, including more than a dozen Banner Health hospitals, through its partnership with Arizona Priority Care, an affiliate of Heritage Provider Network .

“As Alignment enters its fourth year in Arizona, we’re pleased to offer access to some of the largest hospital systems throughout Maricopa County, with the recent addition of Banner Health to a network that also includes Abrazo Health, HonorHealth and Dignity Health,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan and president, markets of the plan’s parent company, Alignment Health. “This expansion strengthens our ability to provide access to top-tier care across Maricopa County, giving our members even more choices for their health care.”

Arizona Priority Care first entered into an agreement with Alignment when the MA plan debuted in the state in 2022. Through this relationship, Alignment Health Plan members will now have expanded access to Arizona Priority Care’s network of providers and hospitals that serve Maricopa County.

“Our collaboration with Alignment Health Plan over the last few years has made a significant difference in the lives of thousands of seniors in Arizona,” said Terry Smith, chief operating officer, Arizona Priority Care. “Through our network providers, we’ve delivered high-quality, coordinated care that has improved patient health outcomes, and this expanded partnership will bring even more comprehensive services and specialty care options to Alignment’s members.”

Medicare-eligible residents of Maricopa County who enroll with Alignment during the annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 - Dec. 7, will have access to this expansive network. For 2025, Alignment is offering four HMO options in Maricopa County, including a special needs plan for members with qualifying chronic heart conditions and diabetes, as well as a plan tailored for the growing Hispanic population, complete with Spanish-language services and materials.

