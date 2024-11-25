CMUV Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter 2024 Cash Dividend

EL CENTRO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.12 4th Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2024, to all shareholders of record on December 9, 2024.

Contact:

Jon A. Edney

760-352-1889

mediarelations@yourcvb.com

