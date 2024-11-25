MKS Instruments to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announced today that company management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:00 am PST

John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Office will participate

Nasdaq Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 11:00 am GMT

John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Office will participate

A live webcast of the sessions will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.mksinst.com/events-and-presentations and a replay of the event will be available for a limited time thereafter.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

MKS Investor Relations Contact :

Paretosh Misra

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (978) 284-4705

Email: paretosh.misra@mksinst.com

