USHBC endorses Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer for Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- President-elect Donald Trump announced that he nominates Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) to serve as Labor Secretary. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“On behalf of the United States Hispanic Business Council, I proudly endorse Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer for United States Secretary of Labor. Her experience as a small business owner and her proven track record of championing bipartisan solutions to meet workforce needs makes her uniquely qualified to lead the Department of Labor. Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer understands the needs of working families and small businesses, including the challenges faced by Hispanic workers and entrepreneurs. As Labor Secretary, she would bring pragmatic solutions to the table to promote workforce development and spur job creation.”Palomarez continued:“I urge the United States Senate to confirm her nomination without delay. With strong support from labor unions, corporations, and small businesses alike, our country needs a Labor Secretary who will work with businesses and unions to create and advance economic opportunity for all Americans.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) . The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

