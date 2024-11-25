Finance Project Manager Turned Entrepreneur Launches BooXkeeping Franchise in Northwest Indiana

Amber Bol is excited to open a BooXkeeping franchise in Northwest Indiana, bringing financial clarity and freedom to small and medium-sized businesses.

Amber's passion for financial management and supporting the local businesses makes her an ideal fit for our brand. Her story is a testament to the transformative power of franchising.” — Max Emma, founder and CEO of BooXkeeping

CROWN POINT, IN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BooXkeeping , the fast-growing bookkeeping franchise dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Northwest Indiana, led by franchisee Amber Bol . With a background as a finance project manager, Bol is transitioning her career into entrepreneurship, driven by a passion for helping businesses achieve financial clarity and freedom.Bol’s path to BooXkeeping began with an unexpected turn into finance during her graduate program and continued as she assumed a finance project management role in Chicago.“I was looking for a change — a new challenge,” said Bol. “Starting a business had been in the back of my mind for a while, so when a franchise consultant reached out to me, I decided to start exploring the options. I was looking into a few different companies, but when I found BooXkeeping, it just fit so well with my background. The more I looked into the business model and [CEO] Max [Emma], the more sense it made. Everything clicked.”The BooXkeeping franchise empowers small business owners like Bol by simplifying their bookkeeping processes, allowing them to focus on growth. BooXkeeping is committed to enhancing its franchisee support structure as it continues to grow as a brand. All franchisees receive three months of accounting training as part of their onboarding process, as well as ongoing support.Now, Bol’s Northwest Indiana location will serve as a resource for local businesses, with services designed to bring structure, clarity and peace of mind to business owners who seek more control over their financial health."We are thrilled to welcome Amber to the BooXkeeping family," said Emma. "Her passion for financial management, combined with her desire to support the business community in Northwest Indiana, makes her an ideal fit for our brand. Amber’s story is a testament to the transformative power of franchising and what BooXkeeping can offer to driven entrepreneurs."The Northwest Indiana opening is part of BooXkeeping’s larger goal for expansion across the U.S. With comprehensive training, ongoing support and a business model designed for success, BooXkeeping continues to attract franchisees from diverse backgrounds, including those with little or no prior experience in finance.ABOUT BOOXKEEPINGBooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms and more. Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with 12 franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more visit: https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/

