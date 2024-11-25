SGS Unveils Trio of Services to Tackle CSRD Compliance and ESG Disclosure

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS has proudly unveiled three essential services to support Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ( CSRD ) compliance and advance Environmental, Social, and Governance ( ESG ) reporting and disclosures. These services – CSRD Pre-Assurance, ESG Disclosures & Sustainability Report Assurance, and ESG KPI Verification & Assurance – form a comprehensive suite that empowers organizations to meet evolving standards with confidence and precision.Leveraging over two decades of disclosure and sustainability report assurance provision, SGS presents the services that complement a complete set of CSRD and ESG solutions under its new IMPACT NOW for sustainability suite.1. CSRD Pre-AssuranceAccuracy and consistency are vital to CSRD compliance. SGS’s CSRD Pre-Assurance ( https://www.sgs.com/en/services/corporate-sustainability-reporting-directive-csrd-assurance ) caters to organizations wishing to identify gaps and weaknesses and strengthen their reporting approach through a confidential “dry run”. This approach minimizes the risk of receiving a qualified assurance opinion when undergoing future public assurance.The service includes:* A gap analysis of processes and disclosures against European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) requirements* Constructive feedback on aligning data points, ESG targets and reporting processes* A comprehensive review of the reporting structure* A detailed pre-assurance reportBenefits:* Accurately assess before seeking full assurance* Confirm strengths and address weaknesses in your ESG approach* Minimize the risk of a qualified assurance statement* Prepare for a confident and efficient assurance process2. ESG Disclosures & Sustainability Report AssuranceThis full-service solution ( https://www.sgs.com/en/services/esg-disclosures-and-sustainability-report-assurance ) provides independent verification, validation and assurance for organizations aiming to disclose their ESG information publicly. It ensures that ESG data is accurate and consistently aligned with reporting and assurance standards.Benefits:* Comply with regulatory standards* Ensure ESG data integrity and transparency* Mitigate legal risks and avoid greenwashing* Inspire peers and foster ESG innovation* Strengthen internal reporting frameworks3. ESG KPI Verification & AssuranceSGS’s ESG KPI Verification & Assurance service independently validates the metrics and targets in ESG disclosures. This service bolsters investor and stakeholder confidence, supporting due diligence, risk assessment and sustainable finance decisions.Benefits:* Reduce borrowing costs through sustainable finance transactions* Greater preparation for an initial public offering (IPO)* Validate your ESG claims and assess supplier performance* Facilitate due diligence and reveal potential compliance issuesGéraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, emphasized the importance of the IMPACT NOW services in driving sustainable business practices: "With the launch of our IMPACT NOW suite, we are providing organizations with innovative solutions to navigate CSRD compliance and enhance ESG reporting. This trio of services offers the clarity and confidence businesses need to address sustainability challenges, meet regulatory expectations and contribute positively to a more sustainable future."As sustainability is a complex and rapidly evolving area, SGS hears organizations’ concerns on a daily basis. Its experts worldwide, equipped with 30-plus years of sustainability leadership, are ready to move you from complexity to clarity, and from advice to transparent and meaningful action.IMPACT NOW is more than just a concept. It’s SGS’s commitment to addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution and waste. Embedding sustainability into every action and service it provides, SGS aims to contribute positively to society and achieve a nature-positive and pollution-free world.Discover the three IMPACT NOW on ESG Assurance ( https://www.sgs.com/en/our-services/impact-now-for-sustainability/esg-assurance ) services or contact SGS to discuss your sustainability mission.About SGSWe are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.​​​​​​​

