LEORON Institute and Academy of Learning Forge Partnership to Advance Professional Development in Saudi Arabia

MOU signed at SHRM Annual Conference in Riyadh 14 November.

LEORON Institute and the Academy of Learning signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and expand professional development in Saudi Arabia.

Our partnership with AOL is an exciting step forward in the LEORON commitment to developing professional growth in Saudi Arabia.” — LEORON CEO Arben Jusufi

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEORON Institute and the Academy of Learning (AOL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and expand professional development opportunities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This partnership will provide learners with a wide range of skill-building programs, empowering them to thrive in an increasingly competitive and evolving marketplace.The MoU, signed at a ceremony during the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo in Riyadh this week, outlines a framework that leverages the unique strengths of both organizations to deliver high-impact, accessible learning pathways to Saudi professionals in areas such as leadership and retail management.Key areas of collaboration include:• Joint Program Development: LEORON and AOL will co-create specialized programs, including courses in leadership, retail management, and other high-demand areas.• Expanded Certification Access: Under this agreement, AOL will be able to offer LEORON public certification programs, making it easier for professionals to earn industry-recognized credentials that enhance their career prospects.• Knowledge and Expertise Exchange: Through the mutual sharing of best practices and industry insights, LEORON and AOL will enrich their training offerings, ensuring learners benefit from cutting-edge content and real-world expertise.• Facility and Resource Sharing: AOL will offer access to its state-of-the-art facilities, enhancing the learning experience and ensuring seamless delivery of training sessions across multiple locations throughout Saudi Arabia.• Broadened Access to Diploma Programs: Under this agreement, LEORON will be able to offer AOL Diploma Programs, enabling more individuals to develop the skills and qualifications essential for their careers.Arben Jusufi, LEORON CEO, commented: “Our partnership with AOL is an exciting step forward in the LEORON commitment to developing professional growth in Saudi Arabia. Together, we’re making it easier for individuals to acquire the skills and credentials they need to succeed in a competitive market.”AOL added, that the partnership with LEORON represents an exciting milestone in the continued growth and success of AOL. By combining our strengths, we aim to deliver impactful training programs that enhance skills and competencies. Together, we are committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by empowering individuals and contributing to the nation’s economic transformation.For further information, please contact:Edon IdriziRelationship Manager, LEORONEmail: edon.idrizi@leoron.comMutaz MantayRelationship Manager, AOLEmail: m.mantay@aol.edu.saAbout LEORON Saudi Experts Institute for TrainingLEORON is the leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, with the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions. Through instructor-led sessions, in-company training and coaching, our faculty of experts deliver over 1200+ programs annually, while 30,000+ professionals are equipped with up-to-date relevant education and the latest tech solutions across the EMEA region. We support our valued clients with a wide range of services, including Training Needs Analysis, Competency Development and Assessment, and custom-built e-Learning solutions that cater to specific industries and knowledge areas.Explore our extensive training offering at www.leoron.com About Academy of LearningWe are a vocational education joint stock company, publicly listed on the Saudi stock market and approved by the Capital Market Authority. Our diplomas and vocational programs are fully licensed and accredited by the TVTC, Ministry of Education, and National E-learning Center, with a presence across the five largest cities in the Eastern region. Our mission is to equip students with essential practical knowledge and work skills, aligned with the 2030 Vision.Since our ambitious launch in 2004, we’ve expanded to over 11 branches, proudly graduating over 36,000 students and currently training 8,000 diploma candidates. We are committed to driving educational and vocational development to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

