RTOERO urges voters to consider power of ‘one voice’ in Nova Scotia election

Toronto, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Nova Scotia election RTOERO is again raising issues of dignity and a better future. The national organization launched a digital campaign in Nova Scotia to urge voters, and especially seniors, to speak up on three critical issues:

environmental stewardship

geriatric healthcare

the need for a coordinated seniors strategy

“We have what could become two converging crises in Canada, and frankly globally, with climate change and the aging population. We need to act in a coordinated way now,” says John Cappelletti, RTOERO board chair. “As a society, we watched how quickly actions could happen during the pandemic—we need that level of urgency on these issues.”



Voters in Nova Scotia are invited to visit vibrantvoices.ca/provincial, where they can access a form with customizable content to send a message to their candidates.



"We're reminding voters that their voice matters,” explains Jim Grieve, CEO of RTOERO. “Unified advocacy sends a clear message: we want compassionate leadership and real change."



RTOERO advocates year-round for critical policy improvements. In addition to advocacy, the organization focuses several initiatives on these key priority areas, including:

Funding for research related to geriatrics and innovative solutions to support the social inclusion of older adults through the RTOERO Foundation

Scholarships for post-secondary students studying fields related to geriatrics and supporting Canada’s aging population

Funding for early-career practitioners to work with the National Institute on Ageing through a program called Summer Scholars

Community grants to support and partner with local organizations to improve the lives older adults, and support environmental and other community initiatives

Webinar series for members and guests to provide deep learning on various topics related to healthy aging, advocacy, environment and more

Notes Grieve, “We’re asking for change, but our organization and members aren’t waiting for change—by working in coordinated and deeply local ways, we’re focused on improving the lives of our members and all Canadians.”

About RTOERO

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for Canada’s education community. With 86,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, we are the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education workers and retirees. We welcome members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education.

