The Assembly Caribbean by ACAMS to Feature 40+ Experts Providing Insights on Sanctions, Technology and Foreign Investment Risks within the Region

This two-day virtual event will cover crucial topics such as digital asset oversight, climate-driven organized crime trends and risks associated with Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Caribbean is often regarded as an idyllic travel destination, but for compliance professionals, it is a complex anti-financial crime (AFC) landscape requiring foresight and adaptability. To address emerging AFC issues impacting the region, ACAMS, a leading global organization dedicated to combating illicit finance, will convene top AFC experts, regulators and law enforcement officials virtually from December 5-6.

The Assembly Caribbean 2024 will cover the latest compliance priorities and regulatory developments, including essential topics such as cooperating with multi-jurisdictional authorities, leveraging AI and digital assets for financial crime prevention, and understanding global virtual asset service providers (VASP) regulation. Attendees will gain insight from over 40 leading industry experts through more than 15 informative sessions , delving into:

Fraud risks associated with CBI programs, including how to detect elder fraud, romance scams and “pig butchering”.

The relationship between climate-induced disasters and organized crime, including strategies for regional and international collaboration to mitigate risks.

Sanctions imposed on high-risk jurisdictions like Haiti, Cuba, and Venezuela, the impact of Executive Order 14114, and updates on secondary sanctions risks.

Implications of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, including challenges associated with beneficial ownership, tax evasion and money laundering.

Through panel discussions, case studies and keynote addresses with Q&As, the event will provide a comprehensive view of the Caribbean's AFC landscape. The regulatory sessions are a key highlight, featuring oversight bodies who will share insights on national risk assessments, FATF mutual evaluations and global regulation of virtual assets.

In a session on emerging technologies, experts will explore how AI is reshaping compliance, from enhancing transaction monitoring to simulating financial crime scenarios. Another notable panel will examine the fentanyl crisis, shedding light on the Caribbean's role in drug trafficking and methods for disrupting illicit financial flows.

Key speakers include:

Major General Dustin “Dusty” A. Shultz, Director of Intelligence, U.S. Southern Command

Patrick Martin, New England Special Agent, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Alexa Besser, Senior Strategic Engagement Advisor, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)

Kevin Bess, Group Supervisor, Caribbean Division Financial Investigative Team, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Samuel Barnett, Policy Advisor, U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes (TFFC)

Keron Burrell , Executive Director, Financial Services Commission of Jamaica

Executive Director, Vyana Sharma, Chair, Head, Anti-Terrorism Unit, National Anti-Money Laundering Committee (NAMLC), Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago

Sebastián Arévalo Sánchez, Latam Program Director, The Mekong Club

"From high-stakes CBI programs to climate-fueled crime and sanctions risks, the Caribbean faces a unique blend of compliance hurdles amplified by regional dynamics and global economic shifts," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. “This event provides a forum for addressing these distinct challenges, where AFC experts and compliance leaders come together to devise innovative solutions to these pressing issues.”

Participants will also benefit from multiple online networking opportunities, enabling them to connect with peers and industry leaders, fostering stronger collaborative ties across public and private sectors. Attendees will leave with practical skills to overcome career obstacles, enhance detection capabilities, navigate regulatory complexities and implement effective compliance strategies tailored to the Caribbean context.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 110,000 members across 200+ jurisdictions and territories, ACAMS is committed to the mission of combatting financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing, anti-fraud and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals. It also offers CGSS certification for sanctions professionals, CCAS certification for AFC practitioners in the crypto space, and CAFS certification for anti-fraud professionals. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

