Global Organic Acid Market Set to Surge to USD 21.4 Billion by 2034, Driven Foods by Rising Demand for Functional and Natural Additives | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growing consumer preference for food products with minimal processing and no chemical preservatives is set to fuel the demand for organic acids in the food and beverage industry. Widely used as acidulates, preservatives, antioxidants, and antimicrobial agents, organic acids play a crucial role in extending shelf life by inhibiting the growth of food spoilage microorganisms. This trend underscores the shift towards natural and sustainable food preservation solutions.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global organic acid market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating it will reach USD 12.5 Billion in 2024 and expand to USD 21.4 Billion by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during this period. This growth is driven by the increasing applications of organic acids across various sectors, particularly in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed.

The traditional production of organic acids relies heavily on petrochemicals, which pose significant environmental risks. In response to these concerns, manufacturers are increasingly turning to eco-friendly raw materials, particularly through fermentation processes that utilize microbes. This shift not only reduces the environmental footprint but also helps producers adhere to stricter regulations. Advances in genetic engineering are further enhancing the efficiency of this microbial production method.

While the food and beverage sector, including applications in poultry and functional foods, remains the primary driver of organic acid demand, the textile industry is emerging as a significant market. Organic acids are employed in various textile processes such as dyeing and neutralizing, contributing to the industry's growth. The textile chemicals market in Asia is projected to exceed USD 25 Billion by 2034, creating ample opportunities for organic acid applications.

Growth Trends & Forecast:

The organic acid market is experiencing a surge due to several key factors:

Rising Demand for Functional Foods : As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a notable shift towards functional foods that incorporate organic acids for their preservative and health benefits. The functional food ingredient market itself is expected to surpass USD 20 Billion by 2034, further bolstering the organic acid sector.

: As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a notable shift towards functional foods that incorporate organic acids for their preservative and health benefits. The functional food ingredient market itself is expected to surpass by 2034, further bolstering the organic acid sector. Diverse Applications : Organic acids are utilized in food processing for their antibacterial properties, helping to maintain the pH levels of products and enhance their shelf life. Additionally, they are increasingly employed in pharmaceuticals and industrial applications, which broadens their market appeal.

: Organic acids are utilized in food processing for their antibacterial properties, helping to maintain the pH levels of products and enhance their shelf life. Additionally, they are increasingly employed in pharmaceuticals and industrial applications, which broadens their market appeal. Shift Towards Natural Additives: There is a growing consumer preference for natural over synthetic additives, which is driving demand for organic acids as alternatives to chemical preservatives and flavor enhancers.



Industry Scope & Demand:

The organic acids market encompasses a variety of products including acetic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, formic acid, and others. These acids serve multiple functions across different industries:

Food & Beverages : Organic acids are essential in the food industry for flavor enhancement and preservation. Their ability to act as natural preservatives makes them highly sought after as consumers increasingly prefer clean-label products.

: Organic acids are essential in the food industry for flavor enhancement and preservation. Their ability to act as natural preservatives makes them highly sought after as consumers increasingly prefer clean-label products. Animal Feed : The use of organic acids in animal nutrition is gaining traction as they serve as effective substitutes for antibiotic growth promoters. This trend is particularly strong in the poultry and swine sectors, where the need for antibiotic-free products is on the rise.

: The use of organic acids in animal nutrition is gaining traction as they serve as effective substitutes for antibiotic growth promoters. This trend is particularly strong in the poultry and swine sectors, where the need for antibiotic-free products is on the rise. Pharmaceuticals: In the pharmaceutical industry, organic acids are used as excipients to enhance drug stability and solubility, further expanding their application scope.



Industry Regional Insights:

Regionally, the organic acid market shows varied growth patterns:

North America : This region accounted for a significant share of the market in 2022 and is projected to continue its dominance due to established industrial practices and high demand for functional foods.

: This region accounted for a significant share of the market in 2022 and is projected to continue its dominance due to established industrial practices and high demand for functional foods. Asia-Pacific : Expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increased consumer awareness regarding health benefits and expanding food processing industries in countries like China and India.

: Expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increased consumer awareness regarding health benefits and expanding food processing industries in countries like China and India. Europe: The European market is also growing steadily due to stringent regulations favoring natural additives over synthetic ones.







Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global organic acid market is projected to grow from USD 12.5 Billion in 2024 to USD 21.4 Billion by 2034.

in 2024 to by 2034. Functional foods incorporating organic acids are expected to drive significant market growth.

The shift towards natural additives will enhance the demand for organic acids across various sectors.

North America remains a key player while Asia-Pacific presents substantial growth opportunities.

The poultry and farming segments are projected to account for a significant share of organic acid applications.



"The organic acid market is on an upward trajectory as consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness in their dietary choices. This trend not only supports the demand for functional foods but also paves the way for innovative applications of organic acids across various sectors." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Access Expert Analysis – View the Complete Report Here! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-organic-acids-market

Key Players Operating in the Industry:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Corbion N.V.

Cargill

BASF SE

Myriant Corporation

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company



Organic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Acetic Acid

Formic Acid

Propionic Acid

Ascorbic Acid

Lactic Acid

Citric Acid

Gluconic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Malic Acid

Other Acids

By Application:

Poultry & Farming

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Food & Beverages

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Spanish Translation:

Según Future Market Insights (FMI), el mercado mundial de ácidos orgánicos está preparado para un crecimiento significativo, con proyecciones que estiman que alcanzará los USD 12.5 mil millones en 2024 y se expandirá a USD 21.4 mil millones para 2034, lo que refleja una sólida tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 5,5% durante este período. Este crecimiento está impulsado por las crecientes aplicaciones de ácidos orgánicos en varios sectores, particularmente en alimentos y bebidas, productos farmacéuticos y alimentos para animales.

La producción tradicional de ácidos orgánicos depende en gran medida de productos petroquímicos, que plantean importantes riesgos ambientales. En respuesta a estas preocupaciones, los fabricantes recurren cada vez más a materias primas ecológicas, en particular mediante procesos de fermentación que utilizan microbios. Este cambio no solo reduce la huella ambiental, sino que también ayuda a los productores a cumplir con regulaciones más estrictas. Los avances en ingeniería genética están mejorando aún más la eficiencia de este método de producción microbiana.

Si bien el sector de alimentos y bebidas, incluidas las aplicaciones en aves de corral y alimentos funcionales, sigue siendo el principal impulsor de la demanda de ácidos orgánicos, la industria textil está surgiendo como un mercado importante. Los ácidos orgánicos se emplean en diversos procesos textiles, como el teñido y la neutralización, lo que contribuye al crecimiento de la industria. Se proyecta que el mercado de productos químicos textiles en Asia superará los 25 mil millones de dólares en 2034, lo que creará amplias oportunidades para las aplicaciones de ácidos orgánicos.

Tendencias de crecimiento y pronóstico:

El mercado de ácidos orgánicos está experimentando un auge debido a varios factores clave:

Demanda creciente de alimentos funcionales : a medida que los consumidores se preocupan más por la salud, se observa un cambio notable hacia los alimentos funcionales que incorporan ácidos orgánicos por sus beneficios para la salud y como conservantes. Se espera que el mercado de ingredientes de alimentos funcionales supere los 20 mil millones de dólares en 2034, lo que impulsará aún más el sector de los ácidos orgánicos.

: a medida que los consumidores se preocupan más por la salud, se observa un cambio notable hacia los alimentos funcionales que incorporan ácidos orgánicos por sus beneficios para la salud y como conservantes. Se espera que el mercado de ingredientes de alimentos funcionales supere en 2034, lo que impulsará aún más el sector de los ácidos orgánicos. Diversas aplicaciones : Los ácidos orgánicos se utilizan en el procesamiento de alimentos por sus propiedades antibacterianas, que ayudan a mantener los niveles de pH de los productos y a mejorar su vida útil. Además, se emplean cada vez más en productos farmacéuticos y aplicaciones industriales, lo que amplía su atractivo en el mercado.

: Los ácidos orgánicos se utilizan en el procesamiento de alimentos por sus propiedades antibacterianas, que ayudan a mantener los niveles de pH de los productos y a mejorar su vida útil. Además, se emplean cada vez más en productos farmacéuticos y aplicaciones industriales, lo que amplía su atractivo en el mercado. Cambio hacia aditivos naturales : existe una creciente preferencia de los consumidores por los aditivos naturales sobre los sintéticos, lo que impulsa la demanda de ácidos orgánicos como alternativas a los conservantes químicos y potenciadores del sabor.



Alcance y demanda de la industria:

El mercado de los ácidos orgánicos abarca una variedad de productos, entre ellos el ácido acético, el ácido cítrico , el ácido láctico, el ácido fórmico y otros. Estos ácidos cumplen múltiples funciones en diferentes industrias:

Alimentos y bebidas : Los ácidos orgánicos son esenciales en la industria alimentaria para mejorar y conservar el sabor. Su capacidad para actuar como conservantes naturales hace que sean muy buscados, ya que los consumidores prefieren cada vez más los productos de etiqueta limpia.

: Los ácidos orgánicos son esenciales en la industria alimentaria para mejorar y conservar el sabor. Su capacidad para actuar como conservantes naturales hace que sean muy buscados, ya que los consumidores prefieren cada vez más los productos de etiqueta limpia. Alimentación animal : el uso de ácidos orgánicos en la nutrición animal está ganando terreno, ya que sirven como sustitutos eficaces de los antibióticos promotores del crecimiento. Esta tendencia es especialmente fuerte en los sectores avícola y porcino, donde la necesidad de productos sin antibióticos está en aumento.

: el uso de ácidos orgánicos en la nutrición animal está ganando terreno, ya que sirven como sustitutos eficaces de los antibióticos promotores del crecimiento. Esta tendencia es especialmente fuerte en los sectores avícola y porcino, donde la necesidad de productos sin antibióticos está en aumento. Productos farmacéuticos : En la industria farmacéutica, los ácidos orgánicos se utilizan como excipientes para mejorar la estabilidad y la solubilidad de los medicamentos, ampliando aún más su ámbito de aplicación.



Perspectivas regionales de la industria:

A nivel regional, el mercado de ácidos orgánicos muestra patrones de crecimiento variados:

América del Norte : esta región representó una parte importante del mercado en 2022 y se proyecta que continuará dominando debido a las prácticas industriales establecidas y la alta demanda de alimentos funcionales.

: esta región representó una parte importante del mercado en 2022 y se proyecta que continuará dominando debido a las prácticas industriales establecidas y la alta demanda de alimentos funcionales. Asia-Pacífico : Se espera que sea testigo de la mayor tasa de crecimiento durante el período de pronóstico, impulsada por una mayor conciencia de los consumidores sobre los beneficios para la salud y la expansión de las industrias de procesamiento de alimentos en países como China e India.

: Se espera que sea testigo de la mayor tasa de crecimiento durante el período de pronóstico, impulsada por una mayor conciencia de los consumidores sobre los beneficios para la salud y la expansión de las industrias de procesamiento de alimentos en países como China e India. Europa : El mercado europeo también está creciendo de manera constante debido a las estrictas regulaciones que favorecen los aditivos naturales sobre los sintéticos.



Principales conclusiones del informe:

Se proyecta que el mercado mundial de ácidos orgánicos crecerá de USD 12,5 mil millones en 2024 a USD 21,4 mil millones en 2034.

en 2024 a en 2034. Se espera que los alimentos funcionales que incorporan ácidos orgánicos impulsen un crecimiento significativo del mercado.

El cambio hacia aditivos naturales aumentará la demanda de ácidos orgánicos en varios sectores.

América del Norte sigue siendo un actor clave, mientras que Asia-Pacífico presenta importantes oportunidades de crecimiento.

Se proyecta que los segmentos avícola y agrícola representarán una parte significativa de las aplicaciones de ácido orgánico.



"El mercado de los ácidos orgánicos está en alza, ya que los consumidores priorizan cada vez más la salud y el bienestar en sus elecciones dietéticas. Esta tendencia no solo respalda la demanda de alimentos funcionales, sino que también allana el camino para aplicaciones innovadoras de los ácidos orgánicos en varios sectores", afirma Nandini Roy Choudhury , socia de clientes de Future Market Insights.

Actores clave que operan en la industria:

Koninklijke DSM NV

Corbion NV

Cargill

BASF SE

Corporación Myriant

Henan Jindan Tecnología de ácido láctico Co. Ltd.

La compañía química Dow

Compañía química Eastman

Compañía Midland de Archer Daniels



Análisis de segmentación del mercado de ácidos orgánicos:

Por tipo de producto:

Ácido acético

Ácido fórmico

Ácido propiónico

Ácido ascórbico

Ácido láctico

Ácido cítrico

Ácido glucónico

Ácido fumárico

Ácido málico

Otros ácidos

Por aplicación:

Avicultura y ganadería

Productos farmacéuticos

Industrial

Alimentos y bebidas

Por región:

América del norte

América Latina

Europa

Asia oriental

Asia del Sur

Oceanía

Oriente Medio y África



Acerca de la División de Alimentos y Bebidas de Future Market Insights:

Análisis experto, información útil y recomendaciones estratégicas: el equipo de alimentos y bebidas de Future Market Insights ayuda a clientes de todo el mundo con sus necesidades únicas de inteligencia empresarial. Con un repertorio de más de 1000 informes y más de 1 millón de puntos de datos, el equipo ha analizado la industria de alimentos y bebidas de manera lúcida en más de 50 países durante más de una década. El equipo brinda servicios integrales de investigación y consultoría; comuníquese con nosotros para descubrir cómo podemos ayudarlo.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global high protein flour market size anticipated to reach USD 56.5 Billion by 2034-end.

The global natural food preservatives sales are estimated at value of USD 612.3 Million by 2024.

The global multistrain probiotics market share is expected to drive past USD 9,377.8 Million by 2034.

The global egg albumin protein market revenue is projected to hit USD 2.8 Billion milestone by 2034.

The global liver health supplements industry is forecasted to be valued at USD 17.1 Billion by 2034 end.

The global encapsulated flavors demand is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034.

The global marine minerals market revenue share is anticipated to exceed USD 33140.4 Million by 2034.

The worldwide food botanicals market analysis report states the industry is expected to hit USD 272.8 Billion by 2034.

The global fish oil market valuation is predicted to reach USD 24,633 Million milestone by 2034 end.

The global oatmeal market size is expected to surge past USD 10,557 Million valuation by 2034 end.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.