A Second Leading Proxy Advisor Recommends Shareholders of Anfield Energy Inc. Vote FOR the Proposed Arrangement with IsoEnergy Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Glass Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Anfield shareholders ("Shareholders") vote "FOR" the resolution approving the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Anfield and IsoEnergy Ltd. (the “Arrangement”) at the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). Glass Lewis’ recommendation is in addition to the recommendation in favour of the Arrangement already received from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”).

The Meeting will begin on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time). The Meeting will be held in person at 1111 West Hastings Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver British Colombia V6E 2J3. For complete details and links to all relevant documents related to the Meeting please visit https://anfieldenergy.com/special-meeting-vote/.

The Board of Directors of Anfield recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the special resolution approving the Arrangement.

Due to the essence of time and the Canadian postal strike, Shareholders are encouraged to vote by telephone or online, as per the instructions provided in the form of proxy or voting instruction form.

The proxy voting deadline is Friday, November 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time).

Registered Shareholders Beneficial Shareholders Common Shares held in own name and represented by a physical certificate or DRS. Common Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary. Internet www.investorvote.com www.proxyvote.com Telephone 1-866-732-8683 Call the applicable number listed on the voting instruction form.



Shareholder Questions and Voting Assistance

Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares may contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for Shareholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for Shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ANFIELD ENERGY INC.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Anfield Energy, Inc. Clive Mostert

Corporate Communications 780-920-5044

contact@anfieldenergy.com www.anfieldenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the Arrangement are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the Transaction, including statements with respect to the availability of the exemption under Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act with respect to the securities issuable in the Arrangement and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that the exemption under Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act with respect to the securities issuable in the Arrangement will be available. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the inability of the parties to the Arrangement to rely on the exemption under Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act with respect to the securities issuable in the Arrangement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

