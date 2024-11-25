Avalyn to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inhaled therapies for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in December.

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 3:50 p.m. ET Location: The Loews Coral Gables Hotel, Coral Gables, FL Participants: Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO; Howard M. Lazarus, CMO Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET Location: InterContinental Hotel, Miami, FL Participants: Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO; Howard M. Lazarus, CMO

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn’s lead program, AP01, is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b Study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. Avalyn has initiated a Phase 1b study for its second program, AP02, inhaled nintedanib, that is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

