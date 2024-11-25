Battle Born® Releases New Smart Lithium Batteries to Kick Off Black Friday Sales Event

RENO, Nev., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company"), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, announces the public release of its new Battle Born® smart lithium batteries, now available for purchase at special introductory pricing. This release coincides with the Company's annual Black Friday sales event, happening now through Cyber Monday, where customers can access some of the best prices of the year on all Battle Born products.

The new Battle Born smart batteries feature Dragonfly IntelLigence®, the Company's patent-pending technology that delivers comprehensive battery communication and monitoring capabilities. This innovation allows users to track individual battery and full battery bank performance in real-time. Through the Battle Born Mobile App, users can receive critical alerts, access detailed performance data, and review historical reports to optimize system performance. This advanced visibility enhances system configuration, streamlines troubleshooting, and ensures compliance with industry standards, including the ABYC E-13 Standards for Lithium Power Systems on Marine Vessels.

Consumers can take advantage of the limited-time introductory pricing and Black Friday discounts by visiting BattleBornBatteries.com.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, please visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit www.investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

