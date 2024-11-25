Brightstar Capital Partners Announces Hiring of Charles Yoon, Industry Veteran with Extensive Experience Investing in Lower Middle Market

Yoon Will Lead Development of a Lower Middle Market Strategy; Kevin Deemer Also Joins as Managing Director

NEW YORK and PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar"), a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in business services, industrials, consumer, and government services and technology, announced today that Charles Yoon has joined the firm as a Partner. Mr. Yoon will serve as Managing Partner of the firm's new lower middle market strategy.

Mr. Yoon has nearly three decades of lower middle market private equity investing experience, primarily in the business services, industrials, and consumer sectors. Prior to joining Brightstar, Mr. Yoon was Managing Partner at Bregal Partners II, overseeing $650 million of committed capital. Mr. Yoon also served as a Partner of Monitor Clipper Partners, with the firm investing over $1.3 billion in equity capital during his 11-year tenure.

Kevin Deemer also has joined Brightstar as a Managing Director. Prior to joining Brightstar, Mr. Deemer worked with Mr. Yoon for nearly a decade, sourcing, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities primarily in the lower middle market.

"I’ve known and respected Charlie for more than 30 years,” said Andrew Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Brightstar Capital Partners. “We are confident that Charlie, alongside Kevin, will lead a team and pursue attractive lower middle market opportunities that align with our core expertise and can generate returns for our investors.”

“I’ve spent my career focused on the lower middle market, and believe it presents significant opportunities for value creation,” said Mr. Yoon. “I feel that our team is well-positioned to leverage Brightstar's experience partnering with family, founder, entrepreneur, and management led businesses to generate additional value.”

The U.S. lower middle market universe is comprised of approximately 64,000 companies, of which 85% never have had institutional capital and almost 99% are privately held.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $4bn+ AUM that is focused on investing in business services, industrials, consumers, and government services and technology, where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Since its founding in 2015, Brightstar has accumulated extensive experience partnering with family, founder, or entrepreneur-led businesses. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive “Us & Us” approach that leverages its considerable hands-on operational expertise and deep relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

