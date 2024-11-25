Evome Medical Technologies Posts Third Quarter 2024 Results, Generates $424,000 in Adjusted EBITDA on Stable Revenues, Further Reduces Debt

Launches Evome Medical Products Distribution Company, Appoints Bill Garbarini Chief Operating Officer Adding Plan for a broader portfolio of Life Science Products

SHIRLEY, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirley, New York, November 25, 2024 – Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: EVMT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024‎. Among other financial highlights, the Company generated $424,000 in positive Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter on stable revenue. The Company's financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 ‎and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available under the Company's ‎profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com).‎

The Company provided details of its plan to sell a broader set of Life Science products by hiring Bill Garbarini as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and by launching an Evome branded wholly owned distribution company. Mr. Garbarini, a director of the Company since February 14, 2024, was previously the COO of Conceivable Life Sciences and the Vice President of Business Strategy and New Products of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, working with Mr. Seckler, Wayne Anderson, the former CEO of Ferring USA, and Kenneth Kashkin, MD, the former Chief Medical Officer & SVP Global Clinical R&D of Ferring USA, all current directors of the Company.

Finally, the Company also announced an update to improvements made to the Company’s core subsidiary business, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (“Biodex”).

Financial highlights of Q3 2024 included the following:‎

Generated $10.0 million in revenue $5.8 million from the core business Biodex

Generated $3.6 million gross margin $2.4 million from the core business Biodex $0.2 million or 7% growth over the prior quarter (Q2 2024)

Generated $424,000 in Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2024 $0.7 million from the core business Biodex

Debt was reduced in Q3 2024 by $1.4 million $1.5 million (7%) was from debt related to the Company’s credit line. This was offset by an increase of $0.1 million in acquisition debt due to accrued interest. Management plans to continue to use cash flow from operations as well as ‎proceeds, if applicable, from the Company’s intended sale of DaMar Plastics ‎Manufacturing, Inc. to reduce debt further



Business Stabilization

Prior to Mr. Seckler’s tenure as CEO, the Company had accumulated significant acquisition debt and was suffering from flat revenues, mounting losses and dwindling cash.

Since Mr. Seckler joined in June 2023, the Company posted positive Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 and Q4 2023. After a retooling effort in Q1 of 2024, the Company has posted another positive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024, generating positive Adjusted EBITDA for four of the five quarters Mr. Seckler has led the business.

In addition to restructuring much of its debt, the Company also has reduced total company debt by 24% since June 2023.

Biodex plan for 2025

The Company continues to build its pipeline of additional products and distributors, bolstering the value of Biodex, including:

Executing a binding exclusive distribution agreement with a JRH Rehabilitation Technology, a Chinese company focused on the Chinese market.

Identifying several products it plans to brand under the Biodex label ranging from spinal care to connected force plates for physical therapy and is finalizing supply agreements with a plan to launch these products into the Biodex channel in 2025.

Finalizing production plans for the NASA-developed SpaceTek Knee™ device.

Finalizing next generation design plans for its best-selling “System 4” isokinetic machine, to be branded as the Biodex “System 5” isokinetic machine.

Launch of Evome Medical Products Distribution Company, Plan to Sell Broader set of Life Science Products, appoints Bill Garbarini Chief Operating Officer

In November 2024, the Company launched a wholly owned distribution company called Evome Medical Products Company, with a plan to extend its sales and marketing program to include medical therapeutics to complement the current Biodex brands.

Dr. Kashkin, MD (Chairman), Mr. Seckler (CEO), Mr. Wayne Anderson (Chairman of the Audit Committee) and Mr. Garbarini (COO) worked together at Ferring Pharmaceuticals for 10 years. Mr. Anderson was CEO of Ferring USA and led that company for 15 years. They plan to leverage their combined experience and contacts to evaluate additional products intended to move Evome up the medical industry hierarchy from medical devices to higher margins medical therapeutics.

“One year ago, I took over a business burdened with significant acquisition debt and stagnant sales. Now that we have stabilized the business, I am focused on transforming Evome into a fast growing, higher margin business in the medical industry,” said Mike Seckler, CEO. “We now have three areas of focus to increase shareholder value by driving sales, increasing profits and paying off our debt.

“We continue to improve Biodex by increasing products under the brand and expanding distribution internationally while increasing profitability to provide funding for further revenue growth plans. We also are finalizing our plans to launch the SpaceTek Knee™ product and finalizing designs for the next generation best-selling System 4 Isokinetic machine.

“And by adding Bill Garbarini to the executive team, we are able to add a new low-cap ex business unit with an exciting new product initiative with a goal of improving margins and providing a platform for revenue growth.”

Non-GAAP Measures ‎

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial ‎measure that does ‎not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP or IFRS. The ‎Company’s presentation of this financial ‎measure may not be comparable to similarly titled ‎measures used by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure assists the Company’s ‎management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may ‎obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, ‎as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete ‎acquisition plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing operating plans of the ‎Company. The Company’s management also believes that presenting this measure allows ‎investors to view the Company’s performance using the same measures that the Company ‎uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.‎

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net loss excluding interest expense, provision for income ‎taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of right-of-use asset, amortization ‎of intangible asset, foreign exchange (loss) gain, other income, provision for impairment, ‎change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, gain/loss on sale of business and stock-based ‎compensation.‎

The following table provides reconciliation between net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA:‎

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Evome Core Business Net Loss $ (1,149,322 ) $ 398,200 Amortization of intangible asset 110,164 55,410 Depreciation of property and equipment 231,123 32,648 Depreciation of right-of-use asset 466,543 118,338 Interest expense 498,994 71,691 Transaction costs 202,463 - Share based compensation 72,381 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 7 - Intangible and right of use asset impairment 30 - Gain/Loss on sale of business (8,138 ) (148 ) Current income tax recovery (expense) (15 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 424,230 $ 676,139

Additional Information

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian ‎dollars.‎

1 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".‎

