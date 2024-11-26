French Psychedelic Punk-Metal Trio Joe La Truite Signs International Management Deal

Joe La Truite - French Psychedelic Punk-Metal band Joe La Truite - French Psychedelic Punk-Metal music Joe La Truite - Live In Concert

Australia's global management firm Blue Tongue Management excited by the bands 13 currently un-released songs

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia’s Blue Tongue Management is proud to announce the signing of French Psychedelic Punk-Metal trio Joe La Truite in an exciting music business management deal.Hailing from the south of France, Joe La Truite render metal songs with lyrics based on characters who are not too tightly wrapped of mind nor soul. A warrior brought back to life, a city planet, a nightclub with permanent entry, a missing super hero, a cult of evil children, cosmic vegetables, a trout on the brink of dying…. Friendships forged and tears shed, stories lurking in those very streets of the band’s transception…….. somewhere near Marseille.Blue Tongue Management’s director Darrel Baird tells “I went to France late ’22 to chill out for four months after the pandemic. And catch up with the guys from Harmonic Generator whom I managed years ago and whom had become family. The youngest of the HG band, Charles Roussell who plays bass and sings in Joe La Truite, invited me to a concert featuring his new band. Performing at the prestigious 6MIC music venue in Aix En Province” Darrel exclaimed “… Joe La Truite?…. Strange name!” Charles followed “We are strange fish people Darrel.” Darrel adds. “I had no answer for that.”“Our band name ‘Joe La Truite’ is no more than a pretext to our song-writing that allows us total freedom in the direction and the mood of each song” explains guitarist and singer Julien Liphard. “Each track we write is diversified and reminiscent of some of the great progressive metal bands we love. Yet we have managed to maintain a stylistically unique sound in our up-coming album.”“The bands live show slapped me in the face and had me head banging like a teenager.” Darrel continues, “…. Zguen the lads call it.. High energy cosmic head banging created by metal energy. Well the whole room was Zguen. Joe La Truite definitely stole the show on this brilliant multi-billed line-up. Joe La Truite’s music had some unique time changes happening and definitive psychedelic arrangements. I saw the band one more time in Marseille the day before I departed for home. We stayed in contact and I consulted with the band members at regular intervals. They really hadn’t toured a lot so I talked to them about getting around France which they did with a few regional tours and into Paris to build their brand..”“Joe La Truite’s 2020 debut album ‘Trapped In The Cosmos’ has not been exploited outside of France where the release picked up some strong reviews. “We’re going to get the 6th track, ‘ Where Is The Ground ’ out to some international metal radio stations and give it some audience to see if we can pick up some the traction. We wont be releasing the bands new video single, Bad Death City until March 2025. So we have some time to get it out there.”Julien, Charles and Martin Denquin who completes the trio on drums, finished recording 13 new tracks mid 2024. The songs were produced by Julien and mastered by Martin at dBd Studios in the southern French village of Salon. Darrel says “From the opening track it was obvious to me the guys had produced an epic sound. And the album progresses well. Not a standard record. More like a musical journey. The bands previous releases did not prepare me for these new songs and the sheer drive the bands new music delivers. I jumped right in and started working on the bands presentation and contacting potential music business partners in the UK, Europe and Asia. And we have some pretty good discussions ongoing. We are ready to go alone for the release, but the people we are talking to are all very successful at what they do. So we are keen to work with businesses like that. Either way, Joe La Truite have some healthy announcements going in to 2025, when the new music will be released.All Metal, Punk and Hard Rock Radio and Airplay Opportunities plus interviews, please contact Quentin to receive your broadcast quality copy of Joe La Truite 'Where Is The Ground'. And add you to the delivery list for the upcoming 2025 Joe La Truite - Bad Death City single media release and download.Debut Album - Trapped In The Cosmos - 2020 ReviewsAux Portes du Metal”This album is an energy factory. It exudes a totally infectious and refreshing joie de vivre. It would be a real shame to miss out on this album, which will make you want to jump around with a big smile on your lips and a furious zest for life.”Rock Made in France“The rock of these southerners is a real favourite. But then again, clothes don't make the man. Don't let the band's name fool you. JLT hides its game well”Pavillon 666 “Don't look up the name on Wikipedia, there's nothing there at the moment. But that could change. For a 1st album, this band has some rare and numerous qualities.”All Metal, Punk and Hard Rock Radio and Airplay Opportunities, please contact Quentin to receive your broadcast quality copy of Joe La Truite 'Where Is The Ground'. And add you to the delivery list for the upcoming 2025 Joe La Truite - Bad Death City broadcast release.

