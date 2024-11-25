Kura Oncology to Participate in JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation in the upcoming JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT on December 2, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available following the live event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral menin inhibitor, is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In November 2024, Kura entered a global strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize ziftomenib for AML and other hematologic malignancies. Enrollment in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R NPM1-mutant AML has been completed and the companies anticipate submission of a New Drug Application in 2025. Kura is also conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML. KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, is being evaluating in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contacts

Investors:

Pete De Spain

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8833

pete@kuraoncology.com

Media:

Cassidy McClain

Vice President

Inizio Evoke Comms

(619) 849-6009

cassidy.mcclain@inizioevoke.com

