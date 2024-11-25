Gabelli Funds to Host Section 852(b)(6) Conference at The Paley Center, New York City

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, a leader in value-oriented and research-driven investment management, is excited to announce its upcoming conference, “Section 852(b)(6) – Dynamics and Implications for the Funds Industry,” scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2024, at The Paley Center, 25 West 52nd Street, New York City.

This event will bring together an esteemed group of industry and legal professionals to examine pivotal issues affecting the funds industry. The conference will focus on the dynamics of Section 852(b)(6) and its impact on tax implications for investors in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Key topics include:

The role of “heartbeat” trades in fund operations

ETF tax alpha and its implications for investors

Latest trends in conversions from mutual funds and SMAs to ETFs



Agenda

8:45 AM – 9:15 AM Breakfast and Registration



9:15 AM – 10:00 AM Conversions to ETFs – Mutual Funds and SMAs

Robert Elwood, Partner & Co-Founder, Practus LLP

Macrae Sykes, Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Funds



10:05 AM – 10:50 AM ETF Tax Alpha, Capital Migration, and Clienteles

Rabih Moussawi, Professor, Villanova University

Macrae Sykes, Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Funds



10:55 AM – 11:40 AM Section 852(b)(6) – Innovation, "Heartbeats," and Taxes

Jeff Colon, Professor, Fordham University of Law

Elisabeth Kashner, Director of Funds Research & Analytics, FactSet

Zachary Mider, Reporter, Bloomberg News





The event will be held in person with limited capacity and will also be available via Zoom for remote attendees. Industry professionals, investors, and academics are encouraged to attend this insightful discussion on the evolving landscape of fund investments.

For registration and more information, please visit https://m.gabelli.com/852b6_pr. For inquiries, contact Macrae Sykes at msykes@gabelli.com.

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact: James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8318

About Gabelli Funds:

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI). Gabelli Funds is renowned for its disciplined, research-driven investment process and offers a diverse array of investment products designed to meet the needs of individual and institutional investors.

Contact: Macrae Sykes Portfolio Manager (914) 921-5398

Legal Disclaimer:

