Industrial Ethernet Market Analysis: Regional Insights, Key Segments, Growth Opportunities & Future Trends to 2028

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Ethernet Market Size

The industrial ethernet market size is projected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2023 to USD 15.8 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of 5G to act as a growth opportunity for the market players. However, factors such as threats related to cybersecurity, and harsh field site conditions—high-voltage transients, severe shocks and vibrations, and extremely high temperatures hinder the industrial ethernet market growth.

Download PDF Brochure

Industrial Ethernet Market Segment

By offering, the hardware segment is expected to hold the second-largest share of the industrial ethernet market during the forecast period.

Devices such as mobile phones and PCs are connected to the internet to enable rapid communication in industries. Machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in the industrial environment helps facilitate efficient plant operations. It accelerates operations and ensures higher reliability and robustness across various industries, such as automotive, transportation, aerospace & defense, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage. However, a secure and robust network is required to protect internet-connected devices from data manipulation or theft. Such a robust application-specific network can be built using networking components. The hardware segment covers the components that are used to build specific communication networks. The components include switches, routers, gateways, power supply devices, controllers, and others.

Ethernet/IP is an industrial ethernet protocol developed by Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US) in 1990. It is now managed by the Open DeviceNet Vendors Association (ODVA). Ethernet/IP is one of the leading industrial protocols and is widely used in industrial automation equipment and control systems. As this protocol uses standard ethernet and switches, it can have hundreds of nodes in a system. This allows for the use of a single network across many different endpoints on a factory floor.Ethernet/IP facilitates users with the tools to deploy standard Ethernet technology (IEEE 802.3 combined with the TCP/IP Suite) in industrial automation applications, enabling the availability of internet and enterprise connectivity at different locations.

By end-use industry, the water & wastewater segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Industrial Ethernet is used in a typical water treatment plant, where it allows the collection of data from numerous locations among several plants and makes that data accessible to any device or person on the network. It offers flexibility in connectivity in terms of handling different wireless protocols, minimizing power consumption, and adding new sensor inputs to control devices such as control pumps, gates, flow meters, or sensors for the process. It also enables improved remote monitoring performance with a human-machine interface (HMI).

Industrial Ethernet Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the industrial ethernet market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is currently the largest manufacturing hub for automobile and electronic companies. To compete with other global players, the industrial ethernet companies in Asia Pacific use advanced automation systems, which require highly reliable communication networks that can help in machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in the plants.

The manufacturing companies in Asia Pacific extensively adopt the smart factory concept for implementing advanced manufacturing technologies on the factory floor. This innovative concept has transformed the manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific and has increased the implementation of smart automation in factories. The growing acceptance of Industrial Revolution 4.0 in Asia Pacific is also a factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Partnerships and collaborations were the key strategies adopted by the leading players operating in the market from January 2019 to November 2022. Leading players have adopted these strategies to research and development of the industrial ethernet market.

Request Sample Report

Top Industrial Ethernet Companies - Key Market Players

Cisco (US),

Siemens (Germany),

Rockwell Automation (US),

OMRON (Japan),

Moxa (Taiwan),

Belden( US),

Huawei Technologies (China),

SICK (Germany),

Schneider Electric (France), and

ABB (Switzerland) are few major industrial ethernet companies.

Recent Developments in Industrial Ethernet Industry

In November 2022 , Siemens launched its new Industrial Edge Management System, an optimized license management solution, as well as new devices at the SPS trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany from November 8 to 10, 2022. The newly launched management systems will bring Operational Technology (OT) and IT closer together in industrial production, enabling a seamless flow of data from the field level to the cloud.

, Siemens launched its new Industrial Edge Management System, an optimized license management solution, as well as new devices at the SPS trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany from November 8 to 10, 2022. The newly launched management systems will bring Operational Technology (OT) and IT closer together in industrial production, enabling a seamless flow of data from the field level to the cloud. In October 2022, OMRON signed a pan-European distribution agreement with Conrad Electronic, the Germany-based sourcing platform for technical supplies operating in 17 European countries.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.