Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that President and CEO, Joe Oliveto, and Chief Commercial Officer, Lorenz Muller, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to conference participants. If you are interested in viewing the fireside chat or meeting with the Milestone team during the conference, email corporateaccess@psc.com.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone's lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

