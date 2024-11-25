Aphaia Pharma to Participate in a Panel Discussion at the 1st Annual Obesity & Metabolic Innovation Forum

ZUG, Switzerland and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aphaia Pharma, a clinical-stage company harnessing precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous endocrine balance for the treatment of obesity and associated metabolic diseases, today announced that Steffen-Sebastian Bolz, MD, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Aphaia Pharma, will participate in a panel discussion at the 1st Annual Obesity & Metabolic Innovation Forum, taking place December 4, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. The panel will provide unique perspectives on the rapid growth of GLP-1 drugs and their potential to address the root causes of chronic diseases, such as obesity.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Panel: The Future of GLP-1 Drugs – A Panacea for Chronic Disease?

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Location: Convene One Boston Place

About Aphaia Pharma

Aphaia Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing proprietary precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous hormone release from nutrient-sensing cells in the gastrointestinal tract to treat and prevent metabolic disorders such as obesity and associated diseases. Aphaia’s lead candidate, APH-012, a glucose formulation, has been shown to safely restore endogenous hormone release in individuals with obesity. APH-012 is being evaluated in two Phase 2 trials, one for chronic weight management in individuals with obesity and the second to improve glucose tolerance in individuals with prediabetes. The versatile design of Aphaia’s technology platform provides an opportunity for the development of treatments for multiple disease patterns.

Aphaia Investor Contact

Günter Jucho

Chief Financial Officer

jucho@aphaiapharma.com

Media Contact

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

AphaiaPharma@lifescicomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.