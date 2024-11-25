TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Washington Spirit Fan Appreciation Rally

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the Washington Spirit Fan Appreciation Rally will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to First Street, SW

R Street from First Street to 2nd Street, SW

R Street from South Capitol Street to Half Street, SW

S Street from First Street, SW to Half Street, SW

T Street from First Street to 2nd Street, SW

Half Street from Potomac Avenue to V Street, SW

V Street from 2nd Street to Half Street, SW

First Street from T Street to V Street, SW

2nd Street from R Street to Street, SW

The following street will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

S Street from First Street to Half Street, SW

During the event, if there is a public safety need, the following streets may be closed to vehicular traffic:

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to First Street, SW

R Street from First Street to 2nd Street, SW

R Street from South Capitol Street to Half Street, SW

T Street from First Street to 2nd Street, SW

Half Street from Potomac Avenue to V Street, SW

V Street from 2nd Street to Half Street, SW

First Street from T Street to V Street, SW

2nd Street from R Street to Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

