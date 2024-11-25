Borthwick Decorators: Celebrating Over Six Decades of Excellence in Painting and Decorating Dundee

Decorators Dundee

DUNDEE, TAYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned for excellence in craftsmanship and customer service, Borthwick Decorators celebrates over six decades of transforming residential and commercial spaces across Scotland. Established in 1959, this family-run business has become a trusted name in the painting and decorating industry, offering premium services to homes, businesses, and historic properties alike.With deep roots in Dundee’s cultural and architectural heritage, Borthwick Decorators plays an essential role in shaping the city’s transformation. Accredited by the Scottish Decorators Federation, Painting and Decorating Association, and several other organizations, the company provides unmatched expertise and peace of mind with £10 million public liability insurance.Comprehensive Services with Uncompromising QualityBorthwick Decorators excels in a broad range of services, including:Interior and Exterior Painting: Enhancing every surface with precision.Residential and Commercial Decorating: Creating stylish and functional spaces.Hand-Painted Kitchens: Customizing kitchens for a unique, premium finish.Ames Taping: Delivering seamless wall and ceiling finishes.Wallpaper Hanging: Expertly applying both classic and modern designs.Joinery Services: Specialising in hardwood flooring installation and sash & case restoration.Serving areas such as Dundee and Angus, Central Scotland, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perthshire and Kinross-shire, and the Kingdom of Fife, Borthwick Decorators is known for its meticulous attention to detail and tailored approach for projects of all sizes.Transforming Dundee Through Decades of ExcellenceDundee, Scotland’s fourth-largest city, is a vibrant hub undergoing a £1 billion regeneration project. As part of this transformation, Borthwick Decorators contributes to restoring and enhancing the city’s rich architectural landscape. From heritage-listed buildings to cutting-edge commercial spaces, their expertise supports Dundee’s motto: “One City, Many Discoveries.”Company Director David Borthwick said, “Dundee’s cultural and historical significance drives our commitment to excellence. For us, every project is an opportunity to combine tradition with modern innovation.”Trusted for GenerationsBorthwick Decorators’ dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them a place in Scotland Trusted Trader, a scheme vetted by Trading Standards and supported by Police Scotland. Their team comprises fully licensed, experienced, and highly skilled tradespeople who are polite, professional, and passionate about their craft.Serving Diverse ClientsFrom painting a small holiday let to refurbishing large commercial properties, Borthwick Decorators accommodates a wide range of needs, including:Residential Properties: Houses, flats, cottages, country estates, and retirement homes.Commercial Spaces: Offices, pubs, restaurants, hotels, museums, and retail outlets.Special Projects: Student housing, art galleries, schools, and churches.Delivering Beyond ExpectationsBorthwick Decorators ensures every project is tailored to the client’s vision. They guide customers through every step, from initial consultation to final touches, prioritizing collaboration and design control. Whether refreshing an existing space or embarking on a full renovation, the team’s professionalism and dedication set them apart.Their approach combines premium materials, advanced techniques, and industry best practices to achieve long-lasting finishes that reflect their clients’ aspirations.“We’ve built a reputation on quality, reliability, and trust,” said David. “Our clients know they’re in capable hands, whether it’s a touch-up job or a large-scale commercial project.”Looking AheadWith decades of expertise and a finger on the pulse of design trends, Borthwick Decorators continues to adapt to the evolving needs of their clients. From spray painting to cutting-edge techniques in exterior painting, the company remains at the forefront of innovation while maintaining its traditional values.About Borthwick DecoratorsBased in Dundee, Scotland, Borthwick Decorators has been a leader in painting and decorating since 1959. Their team specialises in residential and commercial projects, offering a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance interiors and exteriors with unmatched craftsmanship.Borthwick Decorators (Dundee) LtdCastlecroft business centre,Tom Johnston Rd,Claypotts Rd,DundeeDD4 8XD01382 792177

