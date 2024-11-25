Poly Tianyue Xiyuan by Lianhua Yang Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Poly Tianyue Xiyuan

Lianhua Yang's Exceptional Private Residence Design Earns Accolades from International Design Competition

The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Lianhua Yang 's "Poly Tianyue Xiyuan" as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the design of this private residence, which spans over 800 square meters in Guangzhou, China.The recognition of "Poly Tianyue Xiyuan" by the A' Interior Design Award holds significance not only for Lianhua Yang but also for the broader interior design industry. This award showcases the project's alignment with current trends and best practices in interior design, emphasizing the practical benefits of thoughtful space utilization, material selection, and innovative design solutions for enhancing the user experience and wellbeing.Lianhua Yang's award-winning design stands out for its masterful integration of space, order, light, and shadow. The careful arrangement of spatial lines and colors, combined with the strategic use of light and shadow, enhances the flexibility and vitality of the living spaces. The design goes beyond mere functionality, immersing users in an atmospheric ambiance that evokes a sense of nobility and invites them to savor an exceptional sensory experience.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Award serves as a testament to Lianhua Yang's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. It motivates the designer and their team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in future projects, inspiring them to create spaces that not only meet functional requirements but also elevate the human experience within the built environment.Interested parties may learn more about Lianhua Yang's award-winning "Poly Tianyue Xiyuan" design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Zhuhui Interior DesignGuangzhou Zhuhui Interior Design boasts a passionate and creative team led by experienced chief designers with keen insight and analytical skills. Specializing in a wide range of projects, from hotels and clubs to residences and small-scale renovations, they offer innovative, flexible, and personalized design solutions that enhance quality and deliver value to clients. The team's commitment to design principles and comprehensive soft outfit services sets them apart in the industry.

